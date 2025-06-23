Jay-Z Disses Kanye West With Shocking Lyric Change During Wife Beyoncé's Concert After Cruel Attack on Their Young Kids: Watch

On Sunday night, June 22, Jay-Z switched up the lyrics of his and West's 2011 song "N----- in Paris" from their joint album Watch the Throne, as the "Empire State of Mind" rapper opted not to say the "Heartless" hitmaker's name when he got to a line in the track that specifically referenced the troubled star's moniker.

Making fans go wild when he stepped out onto the stage at Paris’ Stade de France for his wife's Cowboy Carter tour, Jay-Z performed "Crazy i Love," "Drunk in Love" and "Partition" with Beyoncé, 43, before having a solo moment on the mic for "N----- in Paris."