Jay-Z Disses Kanye West With Shocking Lyric Change During Wife Beyoncé's Concert After Cruel Attack on Their Young Kids: Watch

Photo of Jay-Z; picture of Kanye West.
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z and Kanye West used to be close friends.

By:

June 23 2025, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

Jay-Z draws the line at disrespecting his family.

The 55-year-old seemed to show where he stands with Kanye West, 48, during a surprise performance at his wife Beyoncé's concert months after the Yeezy designer's hurtful social media attack on the A-list couple's youngest kids, twins Rumi and Sir, 7.

Jay-Z Snubs Kanye West

jay z kanye west lyric change beyonce concert kids twins video
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z removed Kanye West's name from their song's lyric while performing at Beyoncé's concert.

On Sunday night, June 22, Jay-Z switched up the lyrics of his and West's 2011 song "N----- in Paris" from their joint album Watch the Throne, as the "Empire State of Mind" rapper opted not to say the "Heartless" hitmaker's name when he got to a line in the track that specifically referenced the troubled star's moniker.

Making fans go wild when he stepped out onto the stage at Paris’ Stade de France for his wife's Cowboy Carter tour, Jay-Z performed "Crazy i Love," "Drunk in Love" and "Partition" with Beyoncé, 43, before having a solo moment on the mic for "N----- in Paris."

Source: @beyoncepress/X

When it got to the lyrics, "just might let you meet Ye," Jay-Z altered the verse by shouting "just might let you meet Bey," in reference to his wife of 17 years.

While the word change could have simply been a sweet gesture for Beyoncé in front of a crowd full of her fans, the timing of it all seemed to be a clear snub of West — whose been making headlines in recent years for his antisemitic social media posts and, in Jay-Z's case, an offensive attack on his young kids.

jay z kanye west lyric change beyonce concert kids twins video
Source: MEGA

Kanye West questioned Jay-Z and Beyoncé's twins' mental capabilities in March.

Back in March, West was unprompted when he tweeted: "WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ'S YOUNGER KIDS? THEY'RE R-------. NO LIKE LITERALLY AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMANATION [sic] IS SUCH A BLESSING. HAVING R------- CHILDREN IS A CHOICE."

"F--- JAY-Z AND HIS WHOLE FAMILY ESPECIALLY HIS SHOOTERS," he later added of the Roc Nation founder — who also shares his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 13, with Beyoncé.

Kanye West Says 'Sorry'

jay z kanye west lyric change beyonce concert kids twins video
Source: MEGA

Kanye West briefly said 'sorry' to Jay-Z but followed up with another offensive remark.

West later apologized for his post before immediately backtracking with another rude dig at Jay-Z and his marriage.

"I’m sorry Jay-Z," he declared in April. "I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real s--- none of these rap n----- had my back."

Kanye West Asks If Jay-Z Is Allowed to Cheat

jay z kanye west lyric change beyonce concert kids twins video
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z and Beyoncé share three kids: Blue Ivy, 13, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7.

While he could have stopped there, West returned to the social media app hours later, asking: "Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p----? I mean like at least a couple times."

The question about whether Jay-Z is allowed to step outside his marriage appeared to dismiss the brief apology he gave — especially after the "Run This Town" rapper confessed to cheating on Beyoncé in 2017.

