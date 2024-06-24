Jazz Jennings Tells Body-Shamers Her Perspective on 'Loving Herself' Amid Weight-Loss Journey
Jazz Jennings set the record straight on what body positivity means to her after receiving a flurry of negative comments amid her weight-loss journey.
The I Am Jazz star pointed out that some people have asked her why transgender individuals such as herself have said that they "love" themselves and their bodies while also choosing to undergo gender-affirming surgeries.
"I understand this point, but I have a different perspective," she told her followers via Instagram. "Sometimes, loving yourself and your body means honoring your desire to make a change."
She compared it to those who decide to go to the gym to "boost your confidence and improve your image," which can also result in significant physical changes.
"Our bodies are our vessels, and everyone should have autonomy over how they treat theirs, whether it’s through diet, exercise, how we dress, makeup or surgery," she explained.
Jennings encouraged fans to do what makes them "feel good about themselves" regarding their bodies, but added, "It’s not your place to tell someone else what to do; they have the freedom to decide."
The 23-year-old activist said that in a world "focused on appearances," she feels "most confident presenting" as the "feminine woman" she is.
"Loving myself and my body means taking the steps and making the changes that help me feel my best and present myself authentically," she continued. "I hope that makes sense and that you can appreciate my perspective."
She concluded the post by acknowledging that there will be many different views — including ones that disagree with hers — but asked her followers to still be respectful of others when discussing these topics.
Earlier this month, Jennings also opened up on her weight loss and learning to truly "care about herself."
"No matter my weight, I have always felt beautiful. However, losing this weight and prioritizing my health has created a shift within," she captioned a carousel of snapshots. "I am so proud of my weight loss, and I feel my confidence radiates through. Overall, take care of yourself and do things that make you happy and light. We can always strive to be better, and choosing to be the best version of yourself allows you to soar to heights higher than ever before."