'Absolutely Disgusting': J.D. Vance Ripped Apart for Joking About Cancer-Stricken Joe Biden Dying

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance is under fire after cracking a joke about Joe Biden "croaking." The Vice President of the United States upset critics after laughing about his own jab at the former Democratic leader — who is currently struggling with a recent cancer diagnosis. Vance made the comment while sitting down for a Thursday, November 13, interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity after being asked if he's prepared to take office should President Donald Trump's health ever decline to a point where he was no longer able to serve as U.S. commander-in-chief.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Insists Donald Trump Is 'Very Healthy'

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance insisted Donald Trump is 'extremely healthy' amid his rumored decline.

In response to Hannity's question, Vance said he tends not to think about that scenario as Trump is "very healthy." The president's right-hand man further gushed over Trump while insisting the 79-year-old has "a lot of energy" and reiterated how he's "extremely healthy."

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Jokes About Joe Biden 'Croaking'

JD Vance: "I serve under Donald Trump, who is very healthy. If I served under Joe Biden, I'd probably be worried every minute of every day that he was gonna croak and that I'd have to become president." pic.twitter.com/i35kNzAp9k — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2025 Source: @atrupar/X Fox News' Sean Hannity interviewed J.D. Vance.

"But if I served under Joe Biden, I'd probably be worried every minute of every day that he was going to croak and that I'd have to become president," Vance shockingly continued, letting out a laugh. The veep threw another punch at the 82-year-old, adding, "Like I'd never be able to sleep. I'd always have my cellphone as loud as possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Vice President Bashed for Making Fun of Cancer-Stricken Joe Biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Joe Biden is currently battling a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Vance's comments sparked widespread criticism online, as many questioned how Trump could be so "healthy" if he was recently ordered to get an MRI and is frequently spotted with bruising on his hands and swollen legs. "Somebody tell J.D. Vance that an MRI is not part of a routine physical and discolored hands, a droopy lip and a stiff leg are not normal," one critic complained, as another admitted, "Trolling Biden after a cancer diagnosis about how he could 'croak' at any second is absolutely disgusting." "Par for the course with J.D., though," a third individual noted, while a fourth declared: "What a d--- this guy is.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News J.D. Vance keeled over in laughter at the thought of Joe Biden dying.

Others deemed Vance a hypocrite for trolling a scenario of Biden dying after intensely berating people for making jokes in relation to the horrific assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. "The don't make fun of Charlie Kirk's death guys," a viewer of Vance and Hannity's interview acknowledged.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News J.D. Vance recently sparked rumors of a 2028 presidential election campaign.