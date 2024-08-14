'Out of Touch': J.D. Vance Viciously Mocked for Claiming an Average New Car Costs $50K Per Year
Vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance was roasted on social media for not knowing how much an average new car costs in the U.S. at a recent campaign rally.
Many online were confused by where Vance got the inaccurate statistic from, with many vocal critics accusing Donald Trump's running mate of being "out of touch" with the kinds of cars driven by average Americans.
One X user shared a clip of Vance's comments in a post pointing out, "To be clear, Vance thinks your average new car payment is $4,166.67 per month."
Another user asked, "Do we need a cognitive test for Vance? Or does the man really think we all drive $300,000 cars?"
A third person shared Vance's speech alongside a clip from the hit early 2000s sitcom Arrested Development, in which a rich, out-of-touch character asks, "It's one banana, Michael. What could it cost, 10 dollars?"
On Wednesday, August 14, Vance was in Byron Center, Mich., for a campaign rally where he listed a variety of everyday products that have increased in price during the current administration.
“Under Kamala Harris, gas prices are up 50 percent,” Vance told a crowd of supporters. “I know we’re a trucking company. You think truckers benefit when gas prices go up 50 percent? No, and neither do the people who depend on truckers, which is every single one of us."
- Inside Donald Trump's Meltdown: Ex-Prez 'Feels the Election Is Slipping From Him' Since Selecting J.D. Vance as His Running Mate, Former Aides Claim
- Dana Bash and J.D. Vance Get Into Heated Exchange During CNN Interview Over Politician's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment
- J.D. Vance Ridiculed After Photo of Him in Drag at Yale Resurfaces: 'Is That the Same Eyeliner?'
He claimed that housing costs have doubled, grocery store prices are up 21 percent, and that many Americans are forced to work multiple jobs just to make ends meet. However, he took it a step too far and wrongly claimed that "the average new car costs nearly $50,000 a year."
"This November, my friends, we’re going to send a message that Michigan chooses prosperity over poverty and that we will never accept four more years of Kamala Harris," Vance told the crowd. "She’s outta there!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Vance isn't the only one on his ticket of being detached from the reality of most Americans.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr told the January 6 select committee that former President Trump lost touch with reality following his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden and never recovered.
“There was never an indication of interest in what the actual facts were,” he said. "I told him the department doesn’t take sides in elections."
Several others from Trump's previous campaigns have spoken out about the ticket's inability to accept the reality of their situation.