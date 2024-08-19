'Weird' MAGA Supporters Don J.D. Vance Semen Cups to Show He Has Stronger Sperm Than Tim Walz
Political opinions can make people behave bizarrely, but a new tribute MAGA fans are making to J.D. Vance at recent rallies may take the cake, as they are carrying around sperm sample cups with a sticker of Vance’s face attached to them.
Alejanda Caraballo, an instructor at Harvard Law’s Cyberlaw Clinic, took to X to write, “Babe wake up, MAGA carrying around JD Vance j--- cups.” Caraballo attached numerous pictures of people with the Vance semen cups. When zooming in on the sticker it reads, “J.D. Vance Full Family Kit.” Confirming this is “real,” Caraballo shared another user’s post who wrote: “This is some weird stuff! Trump Supporters are carrying around cups of J.D. Vance's sperm.” “‘Weird Republicans’ mock Democrats who can't start families with cups of J.D. Vance's semen,” they added.
While it was initially confusing as to what message the people carrying around the sample cups were trying to send, a deeper dive shows they are trying to make a dig at Kamala Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz. Walz has been vocal about how he and his wife struggled with infertility when trying to start a family. They attempted to have children for seven years using IVF before his wife ultimately became pregnant with a baby.
“When my wife and I decided to have children we spent years going through infertility treatments,” Walz shared at a rally on August 13. “And I remember praying every night for a call for good news. The pit in my stomach when the phone rang, and the agony when we heard that the treatments hadn't worked."
Vance, on the other hand, conceived his children naturally.
By carrying the sample cups around with Vance’s picture, it appears the MAGA supporters are trying to send the message that Vance has “stronger semen” than Walz. In addition, Caraballo confirmed they “want to mock people who need IVF.”
Caraballo’s post on X garnered over 7.8 million views and received tons of feedback. “I did not know J.D. stood for J--- donation,” one user replied. “Makes sense.” Echoing a similar sentiment, another user wrote they had to “admit” they “didn’t have ‘J.D. Vance j--- cups’ on my #GOP Lunacy themed BINGO card.” Tons of users also took to the social media platform to use one word to describe this new MAGA prop: “weird.”