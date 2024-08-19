'Weird' MAGA Supporters Don J.D. Vance Semen Cups to Show He Has Stronger Sperm Than Tim Walz

While it was initially confusing as to what message the people carrying around the sample cups were trying to send, a deeper dive shows they are trying to make a dig at Kamala Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz. Walz has been vocal about how he and his wife struggled with infertility when trying to start a family. They attempted to have children for seven years using IVF before his wife ultimately became pregnant with a baby.

“When my wife and I decided to have children we spent years going through infertility treatments,” Walz shared at a rally on August 13. “And I remember praying every night for a call for good news. The pit in my stomach when the phone rang, and the agony when we heard that the treatments hadn't worked."