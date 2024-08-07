OK Magazine
'Worst VP Pick in U.S. History': J.D. Vance Ridiculed for His 'Pathetic' Crowd Size at Michigan Rally

Photo of Senator J.D. Vance
J.D. Vance failed to draw in a crowd in Michigan.

By:

Aug. 7 2024, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

A viral clip has made the rounds on social media, exposing the lackluster crowd size at J.D. Vance's recent rally in Michigan.

The clip pans around to show more press than supporters at the outdoor event.

jd vance vp pick ridiculed pathetic crowd size michigan rally
More reporters showed up to J.D. Vance's rally than supporters.

At the rally, which took place outside of the Shelby Township Police Department, Vance attacked Kamala Harris' VP pick, Tim Walz, and his 24-year military career, labeling it as "stolen valor."

Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger revealed that there was no massive rally crowd, sharing a photograph taken shortly before he spoke, which showed police officers mingling and one woman off to the side.

Maggie George of MIRS News shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing the crowd size while Vance spoke to an audience that was primarily just press and cops.

jd vance vp pick ridiculed pathetic crowd size michigan rally
J.D. Vance has faced controversy after controversy since becoming's Trump's running mate.

Ron Filipkowski shared George's clip in a post mocking former president Donald Trump's VP pick, calling the crowd size "pathetic" and "sad."

The comments of his post were flooded by people criticizing Vance, calling him "the biggest mistake the Trump campaign could have ever made."

One X user wrote, "Who could possibly be inspired by or excited about J.D. Vance? I'm almost certain that if the Republican political collective had the courage, bravery, integrity, spines, and balls to be honest with their supporters, they would tell them how abysmal of a pick that was."

Another called Vance "the worst VP pick in U.S. history."

A third joked, "That's five full parking spots of people. Incredible turnout!"

jd vance vp pick ridiculed pathetic crowd size michigan rally
J.D. Vance claimed Tim Walz had 'stolen valor.'

As OK! previously reported, many political insiders believe that Trump must kick Vance out of the campaign to have any chance of defeating the Harris/Walz ticket.

Anthony Scaramucci, who worked for Trump, 78, for only ten days before he was fired in July 2017, claimed, "Trump has to replace Vance to get back in the race."

Several vocal critics backed up Scaramucci's advice. However, Christopher Devine, an associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton and author of Do Running Mates Matter?: The Influence of Vice Presidential Candidates in Presidential Elections, previously told Newsweek that it wouldn't be a good idea to get rid of him at this point in the race.

"It's better to stick with a running mate who is underperforming than to tell voters that you can't be trusted to make a presidential decision and stick with it," Devine explained.

