Jeezy Speaks Out About Jeannie Mai Divorce for the First Time, Says Decision Was 'Not Made Impulsively'
Jeezy is speaking out about his decision to file for divorce from Jeannie Mai.
In a Thursday, October 19, statement, the rapper, 46, explained his choice to call it quits with the television personality, 44 — with whom he shares a daughter, Monaco, 1 — after only two-and-a-half years of marriage.
"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart. Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart," Jeezy explained.
"Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves," he continued of their child.
Last month, the "Put On" musician filed legal papers to officially end his union with Jeannie after they began dating in 2018. The co-parents have continued living together with their daughter in their Georgia home.
"I'm taking it day by day and thankfully being able to have a show like this and be able to do something that you enjoy doing takes your mind off things," the How Do I Look? star said of the life change in a recent interview.
"I'm just focusing on Monaco and focusing on things that I'm passionate about. When you're surrounded by people, you just get to laugh and look at things that you enjoy doing in life," she continued.
The heartbreak has been an extreme blow for Jeannie, who reportedly wanted nothing more than to "save" her relationship with Jeezy. "Jeannie has been spending more time in Atlanta to try to work things out," a source spilled, adding that she desperately "doesn't want it to end."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," the insider explained as their reason for ending things.
The divorce filing came as a complete shock to the world as the fashion expert gushed over her man on Instagram mere days before. "Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir Adversity For Sale has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list. Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist," she penned over Jeezy's accomplishment.
TMZ obtained the statement from Jeezy.