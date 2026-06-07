OK! Reveals Brutal Real Reason Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Trafficking Witnesses Aren't Speaking to Police

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's victims are unwilling to speak to police, according to Brad Edwards.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's past friendship with Jeffrey Epstein sparked concerns.

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A source familiar with the situation told us: "The issue, according to people speaking with these women, is not necessarily whether they have information to share but whether they trust the process enough to come forward. There remains a deep skepticism among some potential witnesses about how seriously their concerns would be taken." The source added: "Many of these individuals have followed the Epstein story for years and believe opportunities were missed when he was alive. That has created a lingering sense of distrust which continues to influence decisions about whether to cooperate with authorities now." Speaking about the matter, Edwards said he had clients who could speak about Windsor but lacked faith in the response they would receive.

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He said: "The authorities did not care to do anything when Epstein was alive, so their confidence is low." According to Edwards, the perception remains a significant obstacle despite ongoing efforts to encourage people with information to engage with investigators. Another source told OK!: "For some women, this is about more than a single investigation. It is about whether institutions have demonstrated that they are willing to listen, investigate thoroughly and treat people with dignity throughout the process." The insider added: "There is a feeling among some that trust has to be earned. Until that happens, persuading individuals to revisit painful experiences and speak publicly or formally to police will remain difficult."

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February.

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The National Police Chiefs' Council in the U.K. responded by stressing support is available for anyone wishing to come forward. A spokesperson said: "We understand that coming forward can be incredibly difficult, and we want anyone affected to know they can do so in their own time." The spokesperson added those who choose to contact police would be "treated with care, compassion and respect."

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