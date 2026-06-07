OK! Reveals Brutal Real Reason Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Trafficking Witnesses Aren't Speaking to Police
June 7 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
A lawyer representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein claims women who say they hold information about former Prince Andrew are unwilling to speak with British police about the exiled royal because they lack confidence in how their allegations would be handled, OK! can reveal.
The claims were made by U.S. attorney Brad Edwards, who has represented hundreds of victims linked to the late financier Epstein.
Edwards declared he has spoken with "multiple clients" who could potentially provide information concerning Windsor, 66, but who are reluctant to engage with law enforcement in the U.K.
The comments come amid continuing public interest in Windsor's past association with Epstein, who died in 2019 from an apparent suicide in his New York jail cell at age 66 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.
Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation with his longstanding friendship with Epstein and has not been charged with any criminal offense.
A source familiar with the situation told us: "The issue, according to people speaking with these women, is not necessarily whether they have information to share but whether they trust the process enough to come forward. There remains a deep skepticism among some potential witnesses about how seriously their concerns would be taken."
The source added: "Many of these individuals have followed the Epstein story for years and believe opportunities were missed when he was alive. That has created a lingering sense of distrust which continues to influence decisions about whether to cooperate with authorities now."
Speaking about the matter, Edwards said he had clients who could speak about Windsor but lacked faith in the response they would receive.
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He said: "The authorities did not care to do anything when Epstein was alive, so their confidence is low."
According to Edwards, the perception remains a significant obstacle despite ongoing efforts to encourage people with information to engage with investigators.
Another source told OK!: "For some women, this is about more than a single investigation. It is about whether institutions have demonstrated that they are willing to listen, investigate thoroughly and treat people with dignity throughout the process."
The insider added: "There is a feeling among some that trust has to be earned. Until that happens, persuading individuals to revisit painful experiences and speak publicly or formally to police will remain difficult."
The National Police Chiefs' Council in the U.K. responded by stressing support is available for anyone wishing to come forward.
A spokesperson said: "We understand that coming forward can be incredibly difficult, and we want anyone affected to know they can do so in their own time."
The spokesperson added those who choose to contact police would be "treated with care, compassion and respect."
A third source said confidence-building measures would be crucial if authorities hope to encourage more people to engage.
The source said: "Law enforcement agencies recognize that victims and witnesses often need reassurance before they are prepared to speak. The challenge is demonstrating that their concerns will be heard and handled appropriately."
The discussion comes as Windsor continues to face questions about his past links to Epstein, despite repeatedly rejecting allegations of wrongdoing.
Windsor was released "under investigation" earlier this year after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.