'Desperate Much?': Jenelle Evans' Ex David Eason Mocked for Dissing the 'Teen Mom' Star in Bizarre TikTok — Watch
Was David Eason’s TikTok a veiled diss at ex Jenelle Evans?
On Tuesday, August 13, the former husband of the Teen Mom alum was bashed after sharing a strange video of himself and his new lady — Kenleigh Heatwole — which seemed to be a dig at his ex.
In the clip, Eason and Heatwole both posed alongside a black car as they sang along to Post Malone and Luke Combs' song “Guy for That.”
The video also featured the duo holding up a dime to the camera, in addition to her jumping onto Eason’s back.
“If I had a dime for every girl out there as great as @kendoeeee I'd still be broke!” the 36-year-old penned, seemingly alluding that Evans is not a “dime.”
In the comments section, fans of the mother-of-three — who share daughter Ensley, 7, with Eason — came after Eason for his alleged diss.
“Jenelle is way hotter than methany. Desperate much?” one person wrote, while another added, “I’ve never really been a Jenelle fan, but man you really pushing me.”
“Is this real life??” another person shared of the strange footage, as another pointed out, “This is painful.”
As OK! previously reported, news of Eason’s new relationship came out in July, when he posted more TikTok clips with Heatwole.
According to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Heatwole has a job in field of photography and graphic design, while her new man remains unemployed. Eason is also apparently living with Heatwole on her North Carolina property.
- 'You Completely Destroyed Anything We Ever Had': Jenelle Evan Rips Her 'Dangerous' Mom Apart in Scathing Rant for 'Selling' Her Out and Spreading Lies About Her Family
- 'My Nerves Are Shot': 'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Admits to Not Feeling Safe Because of Ex-Husband David Eason
- 'Teen Mom' Star Dad Nathan Griffith May Face 15 Years Behind Bars After Being Kicked Out of Veteran's Court
Eason’s romance came just months after his messy split from Evans, which resulted in a six-month restraining order against him.
At the time of the legal action, Evans’ manager, August Keen, told People about his client hopes to start the next chapter of her life.
"Jenelle is excited to move forward with her life. She's focused on her children, herself and her career. She expressed huge relief after the judge granted the restraining order,” Keen said. “She hasn't been this happy in a very long time. Big things are already lined up for her and she looks forward to her bright future. A lot of surprises in store which can be seen on future episodes of Teen Mom."
While on MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Evans revealed just how scared she was to be around Eason.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Vegas is definitely gonna be a space – like my safe haven and definitely a good safe haven for my kids,” she said on the July 25 about her choice to leave North Carolina. “There’s just so much to look forward to for this move to Vegas.”
She noted how she and her kids were “traumatized” by Eason, adding, “I feel harassed. I feel stalked. Now, every white truck on the highway, I’m staring at and I don’t know if it’s him.”