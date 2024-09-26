'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Gushes 'Mini-Me' Daughter Ensley, 7, Loves to Be on Camera: 'She Just Wants to Perform'

“[It’s] not really on purpose. I was still allowed to show her on social media,” the reality television personality explained. “I just, I don’t know, [have] been spending more time with the boys because they have doctors’ appointments, teeth check-ups [and] stuff like that.”

She added, "It wasn’t shown on the season finale of [Teen Mom: The Next Chapter], but I have been awarded sole and full custody of Ensley and I’m so excited about that. Really happy about that."