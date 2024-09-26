'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Gushes 'Mini-Me' Daughter Ensley, 7, Loves to Be on Camera: 'She Just Wants to Perform'
Jenelle Evans may have a little star on her hands!
The Teen Mom alum, 32, gushed about her daughter Ensley's love for being on camera during a Wednesday, September 25, Q&A session on her Instagram after a follower pointed out Evans hadn't shared photos of the 7-year-old on social media lately.
“[It’s] not really on purpose. I was still allowed to show her on social media,” the reality television personality explained. “I just, I don’t know, [have] been spending more time with the boys because they have doctors’ appointments, teeth check-ups [and] stuff like that.”
She added, "It wasn’t shown on the season finale of [Teen Mom: The Next Chapter], but I have been awarded sole and full custody of Ensley and I’m so excited about that. Really happy about that."
Evans also gushed about how much her daughter loves being on camera.
"I can tell she has the mind of a content creator, film editor [or a] pop star," she continued. "She just wants to perform for people; that’s just what she wants to do and it’s really crazy to think about because, like, dang she really is like a mini-me."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Evans was awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of the 7-year-old — who she shares with ex David Eason — in August.
The judge presiding over the hearing said the decision was in the "best interest" of the child as Eason was “not fit to have custody of the child.” The judge may eventually consider giving him “supervised visitation” but not “until a psychological evaluation has been completed.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Evans filed to separate from her husband in February. She later confirmed she would not be able to divorce him until they had been separated for one year, per North Carolina law.
"I would've skipped straight to a divorce," the mom-of-three — who also has sons Jace and Kaiser — said on social media a few days after the legal filing. "But I couldn't ... You have to prove that you have two separate addresses. You don't have to file it really to prove that you lived in two separate addresses for a year, but the problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave."