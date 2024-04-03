Jenelle Evans Accuses Ex David Eason of Running Over a Puppy in Front of His 16-Year-Old Daughter in New Legal Filing
Jenelle Evans accused estranged ex David Eason of killing a second dog in her petition for a domestic violence protection order.
The Teen Mom 2 star alleged the horrifying incident took place on February 6 in front of the home they previously shared together — and his 16-year-old daughter, Maryssa, reportedly witnessed it.
"David has an argument with Jenelle outside of house in the driveway," the legal filing read. "David storms off, gets into Jenelle's Toyota Sequoia to drive away without asking Jenelle's permission, pulls out really fast, ran over a puppy, and killed it."
"Kids were at school but stepdaughter [David's daughter Maryssa, 16] was home at the time and witnessed the dog dying. David also witnessed the dog dying."
Jenelle further claimed her ex had a history of scaring the children with his allegedly violent outbursts.
"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," the complaint noted.
"These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon," the filing continued. "Some of those behaviors were in front of the children over the years."
- Jenelle Evans' Estranged Ex David Eason Spotted 'Flailing His Arms' at Police as They Serve Domestic Violence Protective Order
- Jenelle Evans Asked Husband David Eason to Return Home to 'Protect' Their Family After Experiencing 'Traumatic' Break-In Attempt: Source
- Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Hires Private Investigator to Keep an Eye on Estranged Ex David Eason: Source
As OK! previously reported, David was spotted looking frustrated while speaking with local deputies at the North Carolina marina where he lives on his boat. In videos obtained by a news outlet on Tuesday, April 2, he was seen "flailing his arms" at the two men during their conversation.
A source confirmed the officers were there to serve David with Jenelle's "complaint for separation" and the new petition for a domestic violence protective order.
This isn't the first time David has allegedly harmed an animal near their children. Jenelle took to social media to claim he'd hurt two of their dogs in the past.
"Why don't you ask him what he did to 2 of the puppies? He wants to talk s--- about me well he's the one that didn't keep them safe," she wrote at the time. "One of them was his daughters [sic]."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
It is unclear which animals she is referring to, but David did admit to personally shooting and killing their dog Nugget back in 2019, claiming she'd exhibited "vicious" tendencies around their kids.
“I took it upon myself to put the dog down,” he explained in a 2020 video update. “A lot of people around here — if your dog goes running in their yard, they’ll just shoot it. They’re not gonna call you and tell you… That’s something I would never do.”
The Sun reported the details of Jenelle's petition.