Jenelle Evans Accuses Ex David Eason of Running Over a Puppy in Front of His 16-Year-Old Daughter in New Legal Filing

This isn't the first time David has allegedly harmed an animal near their children. Jenelle took to social media to claim he'd hurt two of their dogs in the past.

"Why don't you ask him what he did to 2 of the puppies? He wants to talk s--- about me well he's the one that didn't keep them safe," she wrote at the time. "One of them was his daughters [sic]."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!