Jenelle Evans Asked Husband David Eason to Return Home to 'Protect' Their Family After Experiencing 'Traumatic' Break-In Attempt: Source
Jenelle Evans invited estranged husband David Eason to temporarily live at their house once again after the family experienced a terrifying break-in attempt that occurred roughly two weeks after their split.
The Teen Mom star's manager, August Keen, explained that despite David being ordered to have no contact with Jace Evans, 14, due to his impending child abuse charges, police "allowed" for him to "come home to protect his family."
"During those few days together, Jenelle expressed to me that David had said a few things that caused her to make her final decision and submit the documents for separation," August continued. "The ball was in his court and unfortunately he didn't take the time while being together during this moment to ease her suffering or worry. "
The manager noted that this "ultimately led to" Jenelle filing for separation.
However, August said Jenelle insisted to him that "David did not abuse Jace" claiming their relationship "would have ended sooner than the no contact order the courts placed on David due to the child abuse allegations."
The manager also revealed that they could have potentially been able to "smooth over" the issues in their tumultuous relationship, but "David stopped communicating with Jenelle for a couple of days while on the boat."
August also clarified details in connection with David's daughter, Maryssa, 16, who Jenelle asked to leave their home some time after David moved out.
"There was never any ill will or negative intentions on Jenelle's part, no malicious under tone whatsoever," he said. "Maryssa had already not been coming home for weeks and weeks, and she had already been staying at her friend's house. The room was uninhabited, nobody was sleeping in it."
"Jace had just arrived home and the arrangement of Jace and Kaiser sharing a room wasn't working out," he continued. "So Jenelle kindly asked Maryssa if it was ok if Jace could sleep in her room while David fixed the upstairs bedrooms and she could get her room back after David got home and he fixed the upstairs."
The Sun reported August's statement regarding Jenelle and David's relationship following the break-in attempt.