Jenelle Evans Issues Warning to 'Broken' Former Stepdaughter After Vitriolic DM the 'Teen Mom' Star Sent Her Leaked: 'I'll Pray for You'

Jenelle Evans is embroiled in a bitter split from Daniel Miranda, a.k.a. August Keen , but that isn’t stopping her from having drama with her former stepdaughter Maryssa Eason .

This clearly didn’t sit well with Evans , as an alleged direct message the reality star sent to Eason was leaked by David Eason ’s new girlfriend, Kenleigh Heatwole , on February 5 on social media platform X.

“Thank you,” she added, “I grew up on ‘the land’ with that one chick if ykyk.” She added many hashtags to the post, including ones for Teen Mom and MTV.

Jenelle allegedly then threatened Maryssa, saying, “If you want to match at this TikTok game we certainly can and I’ll tag you.”

The Teen Mom 2 alum went on to state it’s “ sad ” Maryssa is a “ broken girl ” and “addicted to your dad’s love after what he did to you.” “I’ll pray for you,” she continued. “I did everything for you and you never even said thank you one time for me raising you, buying you everything and anything you’ve ever needed, and gave you a roof over your head.”

A few hours after the text was leaked, Jenelle took to her Facebook to share a post about her former stepdaughter — and issue another warning.

“We miss you Maryssa,” Jenelle began. “Hope this gets to you but I'm very happy to see the young woman you have grown into. I've watched grow up, raised you, and saw you blossom. I'm happy to see you graduated high school and we talked recently about nursing school, hope that's going well.” She went on to note she’s “always wanted the best” for Maryssa before warning her to “make sure” she stays focused and “not let others steer you in unnecessary directions.”

“Have your own opinion,” Jenelle added, “and don't be influenced by others. One day I want to see you traveling as much as we did! Anyways, we miss you and will always be here if you need someone to talk to or if you need to get away #FamilyFirst #StepDaughter #HappyGraduation.”