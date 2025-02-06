Jenelle Evans Issues Warning to 'Broken' Former Stepdaughter After Vitriolic DM the 'Teen Mom' Star Sent Her Leaked: 'I'll Pray for You'
Jenelle Evans is embroiled in a bitter split from Daniel Miranda, a.k.a. August Keen, but that isn’t stopping her from having drama with her former stepdaughter Maryssa Eason.
On February 3, Eason took to her TikTok to share a post that said, “You’re so funny.”
“Thank you,” she added, “I grew up on ‘the land’ with that one chick if ykyk.” She added many hashtags to the post, including ones for Teen Mom and MTV.
This clearly didn’t sit well with Evans, as an alleged direct message the reality star sent to Eason was leaked by David Eason’s new girlfriend, Kenleigh Heatwole, on February 5 on social media platform X.
“You’ve got jokes?” Jenelle allegedly said. “Me too.”
The Teen Mom 2 alum went on to state it’s “sad” Maryssa is a “broken girl” and “addicted to your dad’s love after what he did to you.” “I’ll pray for you,” she continued. “I did everything for you and you never even said thank you one time for me raising you, buying you everything and anything you’ve ever needed, and gave you a roof over your head.”
Jenelle allegedly then threatened Maryssa, saying, “If you want to match at this TikTok game we certainly can and I’ll tag you.”
A few hours after the text was leaked, Jenelle took to her Facebook to share a post about her former stepdaughter — and issue another warning.
“We miss you Maryssa,” Jenelle began. “Hope this gets to you but I'm very happy to see the young woman you have grown into. I've watched grow up, raised you, and saw you blossom. I'm happy to see you graduated high school and we talked recently about nursing school, hope that's going well.” She went on to note she’s “always wanted the best” for Maryssa before warning her to “make sure” she stays focused and “not let others steer you in unnecessary directions.”
“Have your own opinion,” Jenelle added, “and don't be influenced by others. One day I want to see you traveling as much as we did! Anyways, we miss you and will always be here if you need someone to talk to or if you need to get away #FamilyFirst #StepDaughter #HappyGraduation.”
While Maryssa has yet to respond, fans took to Jenelle's post to slam her. “This post was uncalled for,” one Facebook user wrote. “You literally sent her a mean DM which was screenshotted. All you care about is getting recognition for helping raise her or doing things for her, or throwing digs into your ‘sweet’ video by telling her not to be influenced by others or being steered in the wrong direction. I'm sorry but this was all wrong.”
Another member of the popular social media platform insisted Jenelle owes Maryssa the “biggest apology” for what she went through under her roof.
“Not only that but you called her a liar on your YouTube videos,” they added, “you used her toothbrush to clean the toilet, you aired out phone calls of the girl hysterically crying. You’ve been awful to that girl…I’m glad she no longer has to live in the house of horrors.”