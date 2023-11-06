Jenna Bush Hager Gushes She Had the 'Best' Time at 'Really Special' Family Dinner With Her Parents and Twin Sister
Jenna Bush Hager enjoyed some much-needed family time with her parents and her twin sister as they celebrated her mother's 77th birthday.
On the Monday, November 6, installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna, the television personality gushed about how nice it was to see her family despite them all having busy lives.
"We went to dinner just the four of us and what we realized is, I don’t think we’ve been just the four of us in almost 20 years," the co-host recalled, adding that she was exaggerating and that it'd been close to a decade since she'd gone out with just her twin sister, Barbara, her mother, Laura, her father, former president George W. Bush.
"I have had a husband for a long time, we’ve had children for 10 years," she explained. "Barbara has had boyfriends and husbands, et cetera, et cetera."
"There was something about it that was really special to be just the four of us. Really special," she added fondly, noting there were "no distractions" so they were all able to have the "best time" together.
"Then we went and all got in bed," she continued. "My dad was watching some sort of football game and my mom opened her presents, and then we went to bed at 8:45."
Jenna also took to social media to document the happy family get-together. In a sweet snapshot, the Today host and her loved ones were all smiles while seated a table at a restaurant.
"Happiest birthday to our darling mama!" she captioned the picture. "We [were] so happy to get to spend the night with you just the four of us! We love you so! @laurawbush AND happiest 46 years to our parents. Love you both!"
In turn, Laura thanked her daughters for the memorable birthday celebration in her own Instagram post.
"My birthday was made all the more special by a visit from our girls! Be sure to check out their darling new book, Love Comes First," she wrote next to a photo of herself next to Jenna and Barbara. "In the book, two little girls wish on a star for their family to grow, which is what my own wish was as a child."