'Gross': Jenna Bush Hager Shamed After Admitting She 'Walks Around Naked' in Front of Her Kids
Jenna Bush Hager recently made a confession some moms may understand — and others might disagree with.
During the Monday, July 1, episode of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, the talk show anchor and her costar Hoda Kotb were discussing the order in which they get ready when the former first daughter admitted she doesn't care about walking around naked in front of her three kids.
"Recently, while I'm getting dressed, if I do makeup, hair, outfit — which is what I like — and I'm standing there, Hal likes to come in and say, 'look at your nickels! I like your nickels!'" Jenna confessed of her 4-year-old son, whom she shares with her husband, Henry.
"Now, he's talking about something else that..." Jenna — who is also a mom to her and Henry's daughters, Mila, 11, and Poppy, 8 — noted, as Hoda interjected: "I can kind of guess what he's talking about!"
Jenna comedically confirmed: "Yes, nipples! But [he'll say], 'look at your big nickels!' and then I feel a little humiliated in my own home!"
"I have a question for you," Hoda chimed back in. "Do you care about walking around naked with your kids around?"
"No, I don't, but not in a gross way!" Jenna exclaimed, to which Hoda responded, "I mean, I'm not saying it's gross! Why are you getting defensive?"
In the midst of laughter between the two, Sisters First author clarified, "but also, I'm not walking around, I'm in the privacy of my own bathroom! He walks in and makes fun of my 'nickels,' pointing and laughing and stuff and talking about their size."
"Then I have to get on a robe, which makes me hotter!" she explained of the inconvenience, as Hoda suggested: "Throw a T-shirt on, it's just easier."
Emphasizing the point of her long-winded response, Jenna concluded of Hal, "he's started to shame me into: outfit, hair, makeup."
After a clip of the talk show moment went viral on social media, a few internet trolls didn't hesitate to express their negative opinions about Jenna not wearing clothes around her kids.
"She should probably stop that," one critic complained, as another said, "not a good idea."
"Gross," a third hater declared, while a fourth insisted: "I don't agree with this at all. I wouldn't walk around naked even if my child was the same s-- as I am. Never wanted to see my parents naked either. Let children be children. They don't need to see adults naked."
Hoda faced backlash last month for a similar confession about her kids after admitting she went skinny dipping with her daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, during a recent heat wave in New York City.
"Don't think I would have shared this story if I was @hodakotb," someone snubbed at the time on social media, as a second person claimed, "this is completely disgusting."