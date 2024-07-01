OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > jenna bush hager
OK LogoNEWS

'Gross': Jenna Bush Hager Shamed After Admitting She 'Walks Around Naked' in Front of Her Kids

A photo of Jenna Bush Hager.
Source: @TODAYSHOW/YOUTUBE
By:

Jul. 1 2024, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jenna Bush Hager recently made a confession some moms may understand — and others might disagree with.

During the Monday, July 1, episode of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, the talk show anchor and her costar Hoda Kotb were discussing the order in which they get ready when the former first daughter admitted she doesn't care about walking around naked in front of her three kids.

Article continues below advertisement
jenna bush hager shamed walks naked kids getting ready son hal
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager discussed her get ready routine during a recent episode of 'TODAY With Hoda & Jenna.'

"Recently, while I'm getting dressed, if I do makeup, hair, outfit — which is what I like — and I'm standing there, Hal likes to come in and say, 'look at your nickels! I like your nickels!'" Jenna confessed of her 4-year-old son, whom she shares with her husband, Henry.

"Now, he's talking about something else that..." Jenna — who is also a mom to her and Henry's daughters, Mila, 11, and Poppy, 8 — noted, as Hoda interjected: "I can kind of guess what he's talking about!"

Article continues below advertisement
jenna bush hager shamed walks naked kids getting ready son hal
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

The talk show star said her son, Hal, 4, walks in on her naked in the bathroom.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna comedically confirmed: "Yes, nipples! But [he'll say], 'look at your big nickels!' and then I feel a little humiliated in my own home!"

"I have a question for you," Hoda chimed back in. "Do you care about walking around naked with your kids around?"

"No, I don't, but not in a gross way!" Jenna exclaimed, to which Hoda responded, "I mean, I'm not saying it's gross! Why are you getting defensive?"

Article continues below advertisement
jenna bush hager shamed walks naked kids getting ready son hal
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager's son, Hal, 4, makes fun of her 'nickels.'

Article continues below advertisement

In the midst of laughter between the two, Sisters First author clarified, "but also, I'm not walking around, I'm in the privacy of my own bathroom! He walks in and makes fun of my 'nickels,' pointing and laughing and stuff and talking about their size."

"Then I have to get on a robe, which makes me hotter!" she explained of the inconvenience, as Hoda suggested: "Throw a T-shirt on, it's just easier."

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager
Article continues below advertisement

Emphasizing the point of her long-winded response, Jenna concluded of Hal, "he's started to shame me into: outfit, hair, makeup."

After a clip of the talk show moment went viral on social media, a few internet trolls didn't hesitate to express their negative opinions about Jenna not wearing clothes around her kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
jenna bush hager shamed walks naked kids getting ready son hal
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager shares three kids with her husband, Henry.

Article continues below advertisement

"She should probably stop that," one critic complained, as another said, "not a good idea."

"Gross," a third hater declared, while a fourth insisted: "I don't agree with this at all. I wouldn't walk around naked even if my child was the same s-- as I am. Never wanted to see my parents naked either. Let children be children. They don't need to see adults naked."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Hoda faced backlash last month for a similar confession about her kids after admitting she went skinny dipping with her daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, during a recent heat wave in New York City.

"Don't think I would have shared this story if I was @hodakotb," someone snubbed at the time on social media, as a second person claimed, "this is completely disgusting."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.