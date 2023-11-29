Jennette McCurdy Swore Off a Popular Medication After Suffering a 'Terrifying' Pregnancy Scare: 'This Is Not for Me'
Former child star Jennette McCurdy recalled experiencing a "terrifying" pregnancy scare while at a dermatologist appointment on a recent installment of her "Hard Feelings" podcast.
The situation came about while she was on an acne medication called Acutane that required her to be on two forms of birth control and to take regular blood tests in order to maintain her prescription.
"You have to take a test to show that you know all the risks involved, and you have to sign a contract saying that under no circumstances will you get pregnant while taking Accutane," she explained to her listeners. "You have to go to your dermatologist after getting your bloodwork every month just to check up."
However, one month, the iCarly star needed to cancel her appointment — but her plans stalled when the "stressed out" sounding receptionist called her to request that she keep the appointment as scheduled.
"She goes, 'Hey, so I spoke to the dermatologist again, and she says you really need to come in.' I’m like, 'What the f---?'… I go, 'Can I just come in next week?' She goes, 'No, because we got the results of your bloodwork and there’s a pregnancy.'"
McCurdy remembered mentally going over "recent sexual activities" to understand how this could have been possible while sitting in the backseat of an Uber, asking herself, "How could this be? What happened? What wasn’t working?"
"Even now, repeating it, my heart is pounding. Oh my God. It was so terrifying," she admitted. "I’m dizzy the entire way, feeling like I’m going to pass out or throw up or both. Awful. Terrible."
But when she arrived at the dermatologist's office, she was surprised that she was simply asked if there was a "chance" that she could be pregnant.
"I’m like, ‘What? You said I was pregnant. You said there was a pregnancy. What do you mean is there a chance?'" she recalled. "'It sounds like you know there’s not just a chance, that there’s a certainty. You called me here, hun. You said I was pregnant.'"
The person working at the office then explained false pregnancy results sometimes occur because hormone levels can be affected by the medication she was on.
"I’m like, ‘What? Why would you not say that this was not a certain thing right off the bat?'" she said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
McCurdy shared she was able to take a second blood test which confirmed once and for all that she was not actually going to have a baby.
"That experience was so terrifying," she added. "That I was like, 'I’ve got to get off this s---. This is not for me.' That was years ago."