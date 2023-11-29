'So Desperate': Kim Zolciak Slammed for Sharing Brielle Biermann's 'Gross' Fake Sonogram
Kim Zolciak thought she could pull a fast one on her Instagram followers.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, was called out by social media users on Tuesday, November 20, after she shared a black-and-white sonogram featuring a tiny fetus with the name of her daughter "Brielle Biermann" written in the top left corner.
"I'M SO EXCITED TO BE A GRANDMA! #LinkInBio," Zolciak captioned the wildly misleading post about her eldest child, 26, while disabling the comments section.
The article was actually a past interview Biermann — who is not currently with child, according to insiders — had done where she said the former Bravo star would be the "best" grandmother one day rather than a pregnancy announcement.
"She gets a nickel or dime per click, lol the Teen Mom girls used to have them posted through a service that clearly Kim has turned to using for some income," one person alleged under Bye Wig, Hello Drama's Instagram post about the controversy.
"So desperate..." a second social media user added of the clickbait update from the embattled reality star.
"It must be expensive to be that fake....." a third person chimed in.
"Gross," a fourth stated about the false news.
The controversy comes as Zolciak has been in the middle of her tumultuous split from Kroy Biermann. As OK! previously reported, despite the estranged couple teasing a possible reconciliation, the Don't Be Tardy stars were recently spotted without their wedding bands.
"Kim and Kroy may be living under the same roof, but to say they're tolerating each other is generous," an insider explained of the two who have both been cohabitating in their Georgia mansion with their minor children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
"They can go from being cordial to hating each other in the blink of an eye," the source added.
"Kim and Kroy can't stand each other, but they have no other choice. Neither one of them can afford to get their own place until this home sells," the insider explained of their dire financial straits. "They're praying they'll find a buyer, and soon, so that they can get as far away from each other as possible."
"Kim and Kroy fight and blame each other for their situation," the source said of their hefty tax lien from the IRS, numerous lawsuits from credit card companies and their home's possible foreclosure before they can sell it off for profit. "And it's only getting worse."
TMZ confirmed Biermann is not currently pregnant.