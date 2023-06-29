Jennifer Aniston Looks Unrecognizable as She Attempts to Stay Under the Radar in L.A.
Jennifer Aniston is maintaining a low profile — as best as the award-winning actress can.
The Friends star was spotted walking in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, in an incognito ensemble, while accompanied by a group of bodyguards keeping the 54-year-old safe.
Aniston had just completed a workout and was seen leaving her gym in a red hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball cap, sunglasses, black leggings and flip flops.
She carried her phone between her arm and chest, as she held onto a red beverage stored in a cup from Pvolve — a workout brand Aniston recently announced a partnership with, as OK! previously reported.
"I’m officially part of the @pvolve fam 🖤," the Murder Mystery actress shared via Instagram on Tuesday, June 6. "SO proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers. This is one of my favorite workouts… and I’m so grateful for the team and excited for what’s to come 💪🏼."
Just one day later, an interview detailing Aniston's fitness journey was published — revealing her secret to enviable abs and timeless beauty.
Aniston explained how her attitude toward working out and keeping in shape has "absolutely evolved over the years."
"I had to retrain my brain," she admitted. "It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding. You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren’t getting a workout."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Not only do you stress your body, you burn out – who wants to do that at all?" she pointed out.
Now, Aniston focuses her energy on low-impact fitness and resistance training, which not only helps her body both physically and mentally, but enables her to realistically reach her goals, too.
"I think it’s just taking the pressure off of ourselves and really knowing that whatever you did that day is enough, and don’t be your own worst critic," Aniston shared.
The We're the Millers actress noted her desire to truly live a long life, driving her to stay motivated to stay in shape.
"My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side – I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive," she explained at the time.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Aniston leaving the gym.