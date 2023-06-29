OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Aniston
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Aniston Looks Unrecognizable as She Attempts to Stay Under the Radar in L.A.

jenniferaniston pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 29 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jennifer Aniston is maintaining a low profile — as best as the award-winning actress can.

The Friends star was spotted walking in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, in an incognito ensemble, while accompanied by a group of bodyguards keeping the 54-year-old safe.

Article continues below advertisement
jenniferaniston
Source: mega

Aniston had just completed a workout and was seen leaving her gym in a red hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball cap, sunglasses, black leggings and flip flops.

She carried her phone between her arm and chest, as she held onto a red beverage stored in a cup from Pvolve — a workout brand Aniston recently announced a partnership with, as OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m officially part of the @pvolve fam 🖤," the Murder Mystery actress shared via Instagram on Tuesday, June 6. "SO proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers. This is one of my favorite workouts… and I’m so grateful for the team and excited for what’s to come 💪🏼."

Just one day later, an interview detailing Aniston's fitness journey was published — revealing her secret to enviable abs and timeless beauty.

jenniferaniston
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Aniston explained how her attitude toward working out and keeping in shape has "absolutely evolved over the years."

"I had to retrain my brain," she admitted. "It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding. You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren’t getting a workout."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Not only do you stress your body, you burn out – who wants to do that at all?" she pointed out.

Now, Aniston focuses her energy on low-impact fitness and resistance training, which not only helps her body both physically and mentally, but enables her to realistically reach her goals, too.

jenniferaniston
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"I think it’s just taking the pressure off of ourselves and really knowing that whatever you did that day is enough, and don’t be your own worst critic," Aniston shared.

The We're the Millers actress noted her desire to truly live a long life, driving her to stay motivated to stay in shape.

"My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side – I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive," she explained at the time.

Source: OK!

Daily Mail obtained photos of Aniston leaving the gym.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.