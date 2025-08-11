Jennifer Aniston Makes Shocking Confession About Matthew Perry's Tragic Death: 'This Is Better'
Jennifer Aniston appears at peace with Matthew Perry's passing.
During a candid interview with Vanity Fair the famous actress had a shocking response when asked about her Friends' costar's October 2023 death at age 54.
Jennifer Aniston 'Glad' Matthew Perry Is 'Out of Pain'
Aniston had seemed to come to terms with Perry's death, as it marked the end to his decadeslong addiction battle.
"We did everything we could when we could," she said in the interview published Monday, August 11. "But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight. As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad that he’s out of pain."
Aniston and the rest of the world were left heartbroken when Perry died almost two years ago from the "acute effects of ketamine."
Perry's death came roughly one year after he opened up in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing about his difficult battles with drug abuse and alcoholism.
The 17 Again star's book began with a chilling statement: "Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name … My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead."
Aniston broke silence on Perry's death in November 2023 via Instagram, admitting, "oh boy this one has cut deep."
"Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply," she expressed in the post's caption.
The upload featured a photo of the two, as well as a screenshot of a text message conversation shared between them and a clip of one of their emotional scenes from Friends.
"He was such a part of our DNA," Aniston continued. "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be."
"For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard," the Murder Mystery actress recalled.
Aniston concluded her message by writing: "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day…❤️🕊️."