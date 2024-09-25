Jennifer Aniston's L.A. Home Swatted, Caller Asked for Welfare Check and Claimed Star Was Contemplating Suicide
Jennifer Aniston endured quite the scare on Friday, September 20, as authorities arrived to her house due to a swatting incident.
According to a report, police received a phone call from an anonymous individual and asked for a welfare check for their friend at the actress' Los Angeles address, though at the time, the police didn't know it was Aniston's home.
The caller claimed his pal was "not doing well" and had hinted at wanting to take their own life.
When cops arrived to Aniston's home around midnight, they were greeted by her security team, who had no clue what the police were referring to.
After assuring police that the LolaVie haircare founder was just fine, the cops decided to continue an investigation into who placed the call, as swatting is a crime.
The Friends alum, 55, has not publicly commented on the ordeal.
Aniston most recently made headlines for attending the Emmys on September 15, though she lost Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for The Morning Show to Shogun's Anna Sawai.
The gorgeous star went to the shindig solo, as she hasn't publicly dated anyone since she and ex-husband Justin Theroux split in 2017.
Though The Leftovers actor, 53, recently became engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, he admitted he still cares for his former spouse.
"She is still very dear to me so, of course, yeah, I feel protective. But she batted back criticism, as well she should," he explained in an interview after Aniston denounced J.D. Vance's comments about "childless cat ladies" not being important to society.
The Murder Mystery actress bashed Vance, 40, for his words via social media in July.
"I truly cannot believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States. All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children one day," she wrote. "I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."
As OK! reported, Aniston revealed in 2022 that despite public speculation, she did try to have a baby but struggled with infertility.
The actress admitted in an interview that she was hurt by the public accusations that she didn't want a child because she was "selfish" and "just cared about my career."
"And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies," she insisted. "I don't have anything to hide at this point."
