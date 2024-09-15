Single Jennifer Aniston, 55, Stuns in Body-Hugging Beaded Gown on the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet — See the Look
Jennifer Aniston may not be single for much longer after she showed off her recent look!
On Sunday, September 15, the Friends alum, 55, was spotted wearing a body-hugging beaded gown on the 2024 Emmys red carpet.
Aniston stunned in the floor-length strapless ensemble that showed off her amazing figure. The blonde beauty wore her effortless locks in loose waves and donned a simple but sophisticated makeup look for the exciting event.
The actress' project The Morning Show is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the famous awards ceremony. In the program, Aniston plays Alex Levy, an outwardly cheerful anchor who works for the fictional network's morning show.
The star's lovely look comes as Aniston's The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon has apparently been trying to set her up. The We're the Millers alum's last long-term relationship was with her second husband, Justin Theroux, whom she split from in 2017.
According to a source, “Reese spends a lot of time with Jen and knows firsthand the sort of rut she’s in, whether she wants to admit it or not.”
“A lot of people assume that Jen is just biding her time, but as far as Reese is concerned, she’s gone past the point of being picky. She’s convinced she’s in a state of paralysis when it comes to her dating life," they added.
Now that the Legally Blonde star, 48, has started seeing private equity financier Oliver Haarmann, she wants to her longtime pal find love.
“Having this sort of companionship in her life again has made Reese realize how much she missed it, so she can only imagine how Jen is feeling after so long being single,” the insider noted. “Reese has decided what [Jen] needs is to get set up on a double date so that she and this new guy she’s dating can help break the ice. Reese is confident, if they put the word out, there are plenty of decent men who would jump at the chance."
The source added how Witherspoon does not want to "pressure" her pal — whom she met in 2000 — into dating, but she does want to see her get back out there.
“She just wants to set this up so they can kick back together and have some fun outside of work because she’s convinced Jen is in desperate need of some romance,” the insider shared, noting, “[Aniston’s] been all work and no play for too long.”