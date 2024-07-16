JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Home 'Got Swatted' Again: 'There Were 4 Police Cars Outside'
If JoJo Siwa had a nickel for every time her home was swatted, she'd have two nickels — which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice.
In a new interview published Tuesday, July 16, the Dance Moms alum revealed police were recently called to her home as a response to false reports called into law enforcement.
The hoax phone calls are considered a cyber harassment technique, as it dangerously causes heavily armed forces to arrive at the scene of a nonexistent crime.
"This definitely is different. It’s interesting — OK, I guess we’ll get really right into it: I got swatted two nights ago. I haven’t told anybody about this yet. But basically, I showed up to my house, there [were] four police cars outside," Siwa confessed to a reporter while discussing the effects of her increased fame throughout the years.
"The police asked me, he was like, 'Why do you not have security with you in this moment?'" the Nickelodeon alum recalled. "And I was like, ‘Cause I haven’t needed it yet.’ But now, I do really need it every day with me."
"So, it definitely has changed in the last month, two months, three months, I guess, since 'Karma' came out. It’s been fun to say the least," she mentioned about the public's heightened attention toward Siwa this year.
Despite stardom having both pros and cons, Siwa is happy about her career's success.
Back in April, Siwa's single "Karma" — one of the tracks on her new EP Guilty Pleasure — went mega viral across social media platforms.
As for where inspiration behind the EP title and its accompanying song under the same name came from, Siwa explained: "I think for a very long time, I’ve been in the industry since I was 9, I really have been a lot of people’s guilty pleasures for different reasons. Especially now with 'Karma' — the dance, the makeup, everyone [saying], 'You’re a weirdo. You’re a freak.'"
Still, the talented dancer is a firm believer that all publicity is good publicity.
"It doesn’t matter what you’re commenting, you’re still commenting," she admitted. "That’s what’s funny is people will essentially use their time— I’m not gonna say waste their time — but there's people that are using their time to comment, 'You're not my guilty pleasure.' Then why are you on my page, and why are you commenting? Click not interested and keep it pushing, kid."
To help people know her better, Siwa revealed she has a docuseries in the works.
"There’s so much that goes into this," she stated. "And I think a lot of people look at my career and look at my marketing strategies as if I’m psycho and have people controlling me as if I’m a puppet."
Siwa continued: "But when you learn and find out that it’s actually me doing all of it, it flips and you’re like, ‘Wait what?’ So I think [it's] to give people that insight of you think you know me, but you don’t."
E! News interviewed Siwa about fame.