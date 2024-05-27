Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Gigantic Egos and Sharp Opinions' Cause Them to Clash Amid Marital Problems

"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the source added. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."

Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has even gotten involved and is said to be "encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen."

"She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy," the insider continued, noting that she understands living in the limelight "can put a strain" on marriages.