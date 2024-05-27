Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Gigantic Egos and Sharp Opinions' Cause Them to Clash Amid Marital Problems
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marital issues may stem from their strong personalities.
"Even when things are quote-unquote ‘good’ between Ben and Jennifer, their gigantic egos and sharp opinions mean there’s going to be some fighting and arguing," a source spilled to a news outlet.
Rumors swirled their marriage had become rocky after the two weren't photographed together for over a month. As OK! previously reported, the pair have also allegedly been living apart.
"Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," a separate source claimed. "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour. Jen is very focused on work."
"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the source added. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."
Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has even gotten involved and is said to be "encouraging Ben to work on his marriage to Jen."
"She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy," the insider continued, noting that she understands living in the limelight "can put a strain" on marriages.
Although neither Affleck nor Lopez have publicly spoken out about their rumored relationship problems, the "On the Floor" singer shut down a reporter who asked her about it during a panel in Mexico City for her new flick Atlas.
"You know better than that," she replied firmly.
While J.Lo hesitated to comment on her marriage, the Batman actor's friend Jason Mewes said he would be "shocked" if they called it quits.
"I'm being sappy. When you were there watching their interactions, the singing — she sang to him — it just seemed after 20 years and them and everything that’s going on, [their relationship seems] very sincere and real," he explained of their 2022 wedding.
However, he clarified that he's not been in contact with Affleck recently.
The source spoke with Star magazine about Lopez and Affleck's strong personalities.