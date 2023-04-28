Coincidence? Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Impressive Abs After Jennifer Garner Flaunts Toned Tummy as Feud Rumors Mount
Sending a message? As rumors of a feud between Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner take on a life of its own, the Latin pop star did little to shut down speculation.
In fact, J.Lo, 53, added fuel to the fire after she took to Instagram to show off her impressive abs mere hours after her husband's ex-wife, 51, teased her toned tummy in her own upload.
The "On The Floor" vocalist posted a carousel from a photoshoot, during which she stunned in an ivory bralette and skirt. Lopez's ripped stomach broke up the detailed design, with her completing the outfit with an ivory blazer, headscarf covering her hair and ivory hat.
"Channeling old Hollywood glam, but with a twist," she wrote alongside the snaps taken at a restaurant. Between her perfectly made-up face and model poses, Lopez looked every inch of old Hollywood glam.
Meanwhile, Garner teased her fit figure with a different approach, showing off her frame in a sports bra and leggings during a comical fitness session with her pregnant trainer. In her video posted Thursday, April 27, Garner offered a glimpse of her high-intensity workout and dance breaks — where she was seen swinging her hips from side to side before getting back to work.
Though the time of Lopez's post may have been just a coincidence, it comes as rumors of a rift between Ben Affleck's ex and current wives mount.
- Jennifer Garner Shakes Her Hips & Shows Off Ripped Abs During Workout as Jennifer Lopez Feud Rumors Mount
- Ben Affleck Shoots Hoops With Son Samuel In L.A. As Rumors Swirl Of A Growing Feud Between Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner
- Ben Affleck Reveals Surprising Fact About Jennifer Lopez He Jokes May 'Upset' Fans
It was reported that the Marry Me actress and The Last Thing He Told Me star actually formed a friendship of their own after Lopez and the Argo actor wed last summer — but it seems that all changed after Lopez felt Garner shaded her during a recent interview.
"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," Garner said earlier this month, referring to herself and Affleck, 50. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us."
"I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme. Although I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!" she quipped, seemingly referencing the now-viral photo of a bored Affleck at the 2023 Grammys.
The joke may have been without ill intent, but, according to an insider, it was "a real F-you as far as J Lo sees it."
"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" they added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee," the source went on to say. "It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."