Jennifer Garner Can't Stop Singing Along to Mariah Carey's Christmas Music at Festive L.A. Concert: Photos
Jennifer Garner couldn’t get enough of Mariah Carey!
On Tuesday, November 21, the 13 Going on 30 star shared a clip from the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer’s iconic Merry Christmas One and All! show at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A.
In the footage, the mother-of-three was seen singing along to Carey’s classic festive track "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," as she danced along. The actress wore a black crew neck sweater along with a pair of green and red plush reindeer antlers.
“Thank you @mariahcarey for spreading all the Christmas cheer🎄❤️🤶🏻,” Garner, 51, captioned the Instagram Story of herself intently watching Carey, 54.
In response, the mother of twins, Monroe and Moroccan, wrote, “Thank you @jennifer.garner for being so festive!! ❤️🎄." She also reposted Garner’s video to her own Instagram account.
As OK! previously reported, Carey performed the first of 16 shows of her Merry Christmas One and All! tour on November 15 in Highland, Calif. The debut show was star-studded, as notable names such as sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian and their mom, Kris Jenner, were in attendance, in addition to their children Chicago and True, both 5, North, 10, and Dream, 7.
As for Garner, the concert may have been a way to destress as it came shortly after she and ex-husband Ben Affleck were spotted having a tense conversation.
The duo supported their 11-year-old son at a Halloween celebration on October 31, when they were seen having what appeared to be a stiff chat.
While their son’s event was supposed to be fun and light for the former lovers — who also co-parent Samuel, Seraphina, 14, and Violet, 17 —Garner had an expressive frown on her face as she and the patriarch spoke, though it is unclear what their discussion was about.
Affleck, who dressed in a cream blazer and white sweater, seemingly consoled his former flame by lightly grabbing her bicep as the actress, who sported a long sleeve and black puffer vest, flashed back a soft smile.
The seemingly concerning conversation then led the Good Will Hunting alum to bump yet another person’s car in his Mercedes Benz.
The Gone Girl actor was spotted tapping someone's vehicle for the second time this year while trying to get out of a parking spot. The incident happened just minutes after his alleged fight with Garner at their son's school in Santa Monica, Calif., where he backed his black $150,000 Mercedes EQS into a white car parked closely behind him.
In the video shared to YouTube, the director did not seem to notice his driving mistake and continued to back up after initially hitting the other car’s bumper. He then quickly left the scene without any care and did not speak with the owner of the other vehicle.