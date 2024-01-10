Jennifer Lawrence Told Robert De Niro to 'Go Home' at Her 'Awful' and 'Stressful' 2019 Wedding
Are there hard feelings between Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro?
On Sunday, January 7, The Hunger Games star spoke about her 2019 wedding to hubby Cooke Maroney, where she told the Killers of the Flower Moon star to “go home.”
Despite De Niro leaving the special day early, Lawrence didn’t ax him out of personal frustration, but instead due to the immense stress she was feeling.
Lawrence explained she found being a bride “awful,” noting, “You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?'”
The No Hard Feelings actress recalled her star-studded rehearsal dinner in which De Niro — whom she worked with on Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and the Joy — attended.
The celeb claimed she could tell the 80-year-old wasn’t enjoying himself, leading to her telling him to take off.
“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,'” she stated.
“So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home,’ and he was nice — he like talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, ‘Go,’” Lawrence added.
“That just genuinely made me feel better,” the Oscar winner shared.
The 33-year-old and the 38-year-old tied the knot in Newport, R.I., in October 2019. Some of the other famous guests at the historic Belcourt of Newport mansion ceremony included, Adele, Kris Jenner and Emma Stone.
“I’ll never forget — I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying. They’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine,'” she continued of the big day. “My mom was like, ‘It’s freezing out there. Your grandmother almost died.'”
As OK! previously reported, Lawrence last made headlines for her sit-down with Kylie Jenner, where the 2024 Golden Globe nominee admitted she has not had work done on her face despite fan speculation.
The conversation began with Lawrence asking the Kylie Cosmetics founder how she got into makeup.
"I think it started because I just wanted big, fat, juicy lips, and I just wanted that illusion that I had fuller lips. But no one taught me. When I started doing that, I wasn’t really working with makeup artists and stuff," Jenner replied.
Lawrence added: "And I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery."
“I'm like, 'I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup,'" Lawrence insisted.
"It is amazing what makeup can do," Jenner responded, in which the performer noted, "I feel sorry for men. They’re kind of stuck with what they have."