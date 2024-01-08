OK Magazine
'He Is Happy': Jennifer Lopez Responds to Ben Affleck's Viral Facial Expressions

jenniferlopezbenaffleckfacepp
Source: Mega
By:

Jan. 8 2024

Jennifer Lopez is making it clear that Ben Affleck's viral facial expressions are deceiving.

During a red carpet interview at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7, the Selena actress was asked about her husband's infamous uncomfortable faces while he's out getting his coffee, at big events or even on dates with her.

jenniferlopezbenaffleckface
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez responded to Ben Affleck's viral facial expressions.

"Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you," Lopez, 54, said of Affleck, 51. "He is good. He is happy. He is here — he is nominated. I'm chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for. They don't pick up on my face!"

In fact, the "Get Right" singer did not hold back from gushing over her spouse in nearly every interview she did before the live broadcast. "He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him," Lopez said of the Argo actor being nominated for Air.

"I love the movie. I think it was one of the best movies of the year. Happy for him and Matt [Damon] who are both nominated this year," she noted.

jenniferlopezbenaffleckfacialexpressions
Source: Mega

Ben Affleck is infamous for his wild facial expressions.

When asked by a reporter what makes her third marriage the one that will be forever, she revealed, "I don't take myself too seriously. My life is a crazy journey where you fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up. When they say you know, you know, and other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know. I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time when you leap into anything — I do, anyway, not just in my personal life, but in my professional life, too."

Lopez, who wed Affleck in 2022, never missed an opportunity to tell the world how happy she and the Boston native are after rekindling their early 2000's love.

jenniferlopezbenafflecckface
Source: Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in 2022.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Source: OK!

“We’re real partners,” she dished in a 2023 interview. “Not just in working together, but in life, as parents and as lovers. We discuss everything with each other. I want his opinion. I trust him. I know he has the best intentions and has no agenda other than to see me shine as bright as I can and that’s what I have for him too.”

"And nobody knows my story more than he does," the singer explained of how Affleck influences her new music. "So we were able to kind of sit down and really dig into it, in a way that I don't think any other writer could've done with me."

jenniferlopezbenaffleckface
Source: Mega

Jennifer Lopez never shies away from gushing over Ben Affleck.

Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Lopez.

