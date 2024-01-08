'He Is Happy': Jennifer Lopez Responds to Ben Affleck's Viral Facial Expressions

"Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you," Lopez, 54, said of Affleck, 51. "He is good. He is happy. He is here — he is nominated. I'm chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for. They don't pick up on my face!"

In fact, the "Get Right" singer did not hold back from gushing over her spouse in nearly every interview she did before the live broadcast. "He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him," Lopez said of the Argo actor being nominated for Air.

"I love the movie. I think it was one of the best movies of the year. Happy for him and Matt [Damon] who are both nominated this year," she noted.