Jennifer Lopez's $90 Million Las Vegas Deal in Jeopardy After Album and Tour Struggle to Sell
Jennifer Lopez's big Las Vegas payday may not be coming.
After the triple threat, 54, was reportedly in negotiations for a $90 million residency at MGM Grand in Sin City, executives allegedly got cold feet after Lopez's disappointing ticket sales for her tour and her This is Me … Now album failing to chart.
"MGM is watching her not doing well on the road. They are very nervous," the insider claimed. "It's pretty rare you have a poor tour and then go to Vegas."
Per reports, before the lack of interest in her new era, MGM had teamed up with Live Nation to offer up more than $800,000 a show for the Selena star to take the stage. Rival casino Resorts World also threw its hat in the ring and upped the bidding to $875,000 in a joint deal with Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG). MGM and Live Nation gave a hefty counteroffer of $1 million per show for 90 dates. However, no deal has been finalized.
It's been a challenging year for Lopez, both professionally and personally, as her marriage to Ben Affleck has been going through a difficult period. "Even when things are quote-unquote ‘good’ between Ben and Jennifer, their gigantic egos and sharp opinions mean there’s going to be some fighting and arguing," a source claimed of the "On the Floor" singer and the Boston native, 51.
The power couple's issues have stemmed from Lopez prioritizing keeping her career on track. "Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," a separate insider said of the pair. "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour. Jen is very focused on work."
"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together," the source added. "They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them."
Lopez and Affleck married in 2022 after rekindling their early 2000s romance in 2021. However, their different personalities has made things harder for them.
"Things that are private I always felt are sacred and special because, in part, they’re private. So this was something of an adjustment for me,” the Argo actor said of his spouse singing about their relationship.
