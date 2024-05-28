Jennifer Lopez's $90 Million Las Vegas Deal in Jeopardy After Album and Tour Struggle to Sell

"MGM is watching her not doing well on the road. They are very nervous," the insider claimed. "It's pretty rare you have a poor tour and then go to Vegas."

Per reports, before the lack of interest in her new era, MGM had teamed up with Live Nation to offer up more than $800,000 a show for the Selena star to take the stage. Rival casino Resorts World also threw its hat in the ring and upped the bidding to $875,000 in a joint deal with Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG). MGM and Live Nation gave a hefty counteroffer of $1 million per show for 90 dates. However, no deal has been finalized.