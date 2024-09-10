or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Healthy Jennifer Lopez Seen at Jack in the Box Drive-Thru Following Her Divorce From Fast Food Lover Ben Affleck: Photos

Photo of Jennifer Lopez in a car and a picture of Ben Affleck carrying food.
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez filed to end her and Ben Affleck's two-year marriage on August 20.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez may have filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, but it looks like the singer can't shake his lifestyle.

While the multifaceted superstar was once a stickler for eating healthy, she was seen on Monday, September 9, at a fast food drive-thru — a place the dad-of-three visits frequently.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez drive thru ben affleck divorce photos
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez was seen at a Jack in the Box drive-thru on Monday, September 9.

In photos obtained by OK!, the "Marry Me" crooner, 55, was sitting in the passenger seat of a black Cadillac SUV and appeared to have her eyes closed as the man behind the wheel ordered food from Jack in the Box.

The outing came three weeks after the Hustlers lead filed to end her two-year marriage to the Oscar winner, 52, who was often seen at McDonald's drive-thrus with Lopez by his side during the course of their romance.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez drive thru ben affleck divorce photos
Source: mega

The actress was often seen next to estranged husband Ben Affleck when he went to McDonald's drive-thrus.

Article continues below advertisement

While an insider previously claimed the mother-of-two wasn't fond of Affleck's love for fast food and encouraged him to eat healthier, it seems his bad habits rubbed off on her.

Meanwhile, the estranged spouses endured plenty of other disagreements, including their lifestyles.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez drive thru ben affleck divorce photos
Source: mega

It's unclear who the singer was with during her recent outing.

Article continues below advertisement

"They're very different people," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She's super public and wants to go out, and he's more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home."

The split didn't come as a shock to some, as the issues that led to their first breakup — the pair got engaged in the early 2000s but called it off in early 2004 before getting back together in 2021 — popped up again.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez drive thru ben affleck divorce photos
Source: mega

A source previously claimed that Lopez used to encouraged Affleck to eat healthier.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

"She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale. She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale," another source shared.

"Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix," they insisted. "[His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez photos
Source: mega

The mom-of-two filed for divorce from Affleck in August after two years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

When their issues hit a peak earlier this year, Lopez "tried so hard to make things work," but the Good Will Hunting star didn't make an effort to mend things.

Despite the heartache, an additional insider spilled, "She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

In court paperwork, the Bronx native listed their date of separation as April 26 and said they were parting ways due to irreconcilable differences. While Affleck has already found a new home after they put the mansion they bought together in 2022 up for sale, the bombshell is still on the hunt for the perfect pad for her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The exes have been in touch since the divorce filing, as they have to sort out their shared assets and finances.

One insider said the breakup has "the potential to get ugly" since they didn't sign a prenup.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.