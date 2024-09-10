Healthy Jennifer Lopez Seen at Jack in the Box Drive-Thru Following Her Divorce From Fast Food Lover Ben Affleck: Photos
Jennifer Lopez may have filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, but it looks like the singer can't shake his lifestyle.
While the multifaceted superstar was once a stickler for eating healthy, she was seen on Monday, September 9, at a fast food drive-thru — a place the dad-of-three visits frequently.
In photos obtained by OK!, the "Marry Me" crooner, 55, was sitting in the passenger seat of a black Cadillac SUV and appeared to have her eyes closed as the man behind the wheel ordered food from Jack in the Box.
The outing came three weeks after the Hustlers lead filed to end her two-year marriage to the Oscar winner, 52, who was often seen at McDonald's drive-thrus with Lopez by his side during the course of their romance.
While an insider previously claimed the mother-of-two wasn't fond of Affleck's love for fast food and encouraged him to eat healthier, it seems his bad habits rubbed off on her.
Meanwhile, the estranged spouses endured plenty of other disagreements, including their lifestyles.
"They're very different people," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She's super public and wants to go out, and he's more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home."
The split didn't come as a shock to some, as the issues that led to their first breakup — the pair got engaged in the early 2000s but called it off in early 2004 before getting back together in 2021 — popped up again.
"She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale. She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale," another source shared.
"Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix," they insisted. "[His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it."
When their issues hit a peak earlier this year, Lopez "tried so hard to make things work," but the Good Will Hunting star didn't make an effort to mend things.
Despite the heartache, an additional insider spilled, "She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward."
In court paperwork, the Bronx native listed their date of separation as April 26 and said they were parting ways due to irreconcilable differences. While Affleck has already found a new home after they put the mansion they bought together in 2022 up for sale, the bombshell is still on the hunt for the perfect pad for her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.
The exes have been in touch since the divorce filing, as they have to sort out their shared assets and finances.
One insider said the breakup has "the potential to get ugly" since they didn't sign a prenup.