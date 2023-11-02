Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Makes Her Feel 'More Beautiful and Comfortable' in Her Skin Than Ever Before

"Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like, my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today," the crooner told Vogue. "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."

The lovebirds have a long history, as after breaking off an engagement in the early 2000s, they reunited in 2021 and tied the knot the following year.