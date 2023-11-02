Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Makes Her Feel 'More Beautiful and Comfortable' in Her Skin Than Ever Before
Jennifer Lopez has been the envy of women everywhere for decades, but the singer revealed that at 54, she feels her best yet — and that's all thanks to husband Ben Affleck!
"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," the mom-of-two shared in a new interview.
"Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like, my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today," the crooner told Vogue. "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."
The lovebirds have a long history, as after breaking off an engagement in the early 2000s, they reunited in 2021 and tied the knot the following year.
Despite the actress' sweet sentiment, rumors are swirling that the spouses have been enduring a bit of a rough patch lately.
"The honeymoon phase is over," a source explained of their current dynamic. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."
- Marital Issues? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Under a Lot of Pressure' 1 Year After Their Wedding
- Cancelled Engagements To Rekindled Relationships! Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
- Ben Affleck's 'Reliance' on Jennifer Garner 'as a Confidante May Have Crossed the Line,' Insider Claims
One of the alleged sticking points between the triple threat and Affleck, 51, is his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 51, whom he co-parents his three kids with.
"There have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J.Lo," a source spilled to a magazine. "That's not lost on J.Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J.Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Another source echoed that Lopez has always been slightly envious of the strong connection the Oscar winner still has with the mother of his children.
"She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben," the insider spilled. "Rumor has it that J.Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated."
According to the source, the Marry Me lead "demanded Ben spend less time with Jen and focus more on her instead."
Affleck reportedly tried to clam down his wife by insisting there's nothing salacious going on between himself and Garner, with the insider claiming he told Lopez "that she’s the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they’ve been through."