'You're Aging Like Wine': Jennifer Lopez, 54, Stuns in 'Breathtaking' Low-Cut Top
Fans got loud for J.Lo!
On Wednesday, November 15, Jennifer Lopez shared some steamy new snaps to Instagram in which she donned an all-brown Valentino ensemble.
The saucy photos showed the 54-year-old posing in chocolate brown pants, a matching top — which only covered her chest— and a large sparkly brown coat. The brunette beauty's locks were down in an effortless blowout and she sported a full face of glam makeup.
In response to the stunning post, fans gushed over how amazing the mother-of-two looked for the photo shoot.
“Drop dead gorgeous,” one person stated, while a second added, “Holy 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
A third wrote, “My mouth is ‘on the floor’ 😮,” referencing the musician’s hit song, while a fourth user noted, “'IT FACTOR’ PERSONIFIED!!!❤️❤️❤️.”
Another commented how great the actress looked for her age, writing, “WOWWWW, your aging like wine 😍😍😍,” while one more person penned, “Turning heads EVERYWHERE!🔥.”
As OK! previously reported, the actress recently spoke about how confident she is in her appearance since being with her hubby, Ben Affleck, whom she tied the knot with in 2022.
"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," she said in an interview with Vogue.
"Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like, my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today," she added. "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value. I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."
Lopez and Affleck have a long history, as they previously dated in the early 2000s before reuniting in 2021. Despite the singer’s sentiments about how the actor has made her feel, sources recently spilled that the relationship may have gone through a rough patch.
"The honeymoon phase is over," an insider divulged. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."
The root of the issues between them supposedly stem from Affleck’s relationship with with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, whom he co-parents his three kids with.
"There have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he's with J.Lo," a source claimed. "That's not lost on J.Lo. She doesn't think Ben wants Jen back — J.Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn't be a little jealous?"
A third insider shared a similar story of the couple’s dynamic with the 13 Going on 30 star.
"She believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen — their bond is stronger today than when they were married — and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben," they alleged. "Rumor has it that J.Lo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated."