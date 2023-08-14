Jennifer Lopez Goes Makeup-Free and Brags About Not Using 'Filters' While Showing Her Skincare Routine
Jennifer Lopez is shutting down the nay-sayers!
The "On The Floor" singer took to Instagram on Monday, August 14, to give fans insight into her skincare routine after turning 54 — and to clear up the ongoing rumors about how she makes herself look top-notch.
"I just had a birthday," Lopez said directly to the camera while rubbing serum onto her face during the short clip. "I feel better than ever!"
The Maid in Manhattan actress declared that she was completely "bare-faced" with "no makeup" on, only using the Glow by J.Lo Beauty products on her skin.
"Here, for anybody that says 'J.Lo doesn't use her own products on her skin!'" she said while mimicking the haters. "I call bulls--- on you right now." After emphasizing the use of sunscreen from a young age, Lopez stated there were "no filters and no retouching on this video."
Fans applauded the Latin superstar for her ageless looks, with one user writing, "You are 54 years old, and you are so natural and beautiful 😏 girl, it's natural for people to envy you and hate you 😎🤍✨."
"Thank you for showing to many how healthy, balanced, fit, and beautiful a woman can be after 50 😍😍😍," a second person noted, while a third added, "I hope I look like this at 54."
Lopez went all out for her big day, with her husband, Ben Affleck, throwing her a lavish birthday party at their new $60 million mansion. "It was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party," the Hustlers actress wrote in a recent edition of her On the J.Lo newsletter.
"I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life's journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with. Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!" she added.
"She had the best time. She was treated like a queen and loved every second," an inside source spilled of the special time.