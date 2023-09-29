Are Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Still 'Best Buds'? Michelle Visage's Cryptic Comment Sparks Concern

Rumors of a falling out bubbled up after Remini skipped attending J. Lo and hubby Ben Affleck's lavish Georgia wedding. It was later confirmed that she had been invited, but she was busy spending time with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, before the teen left for college.

However, other sources alleged that Remini hadn't been a fan of Affleck and the pair's rekindled romance.

"They don’t get along and when you go up against someone’s partner, you always lose," the source claimed. "Leah was there for Jen when Ben broke her heart. Leah knows everything, all the ugly details about what went down between her best friend and Ben. No wonder she doesn’t like him. Jennifer might have been ready to move on and forgive Ben, but Leah hasn’t and is worried it will happen again."