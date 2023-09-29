OK Magazine
Are Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Still 'Best Buds'? Michelle Visage's Cryptic Comment Sparks Concern

Source: mega
Sep. 29 2023

Longtime besties Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini may be on the outs.

During the Wednesday, September 27, installment of the "Las Culturistas" podcast, RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage did not confirm their friendship when one of the hosts asked if the gal pals were "best buds," opting to reply with a simple "no comment" instead.

michelle visage
Source: mega

Michelle Visage was a guest on the 'Las Culturistas' podcast earlier this month.

Lopez, 54, and Remini, 53, first met in 2004 at the premiere for Man on Fire and quickly became fast friends.

The King of Queens star's sister revealed they were still "best friends" in 2013 after Remini made the decision to leave the Church of Scientology, noting, "None of her Scientology friends are sticking by her side. I guess you really learn who your friends are."

leahremini
Source: mega

Leah Remini left the Church of Scientology in 2013.

Five years later, J. Lo gushed about the beginnings of their friendship.

"It was one of those instant chemistry things, where you just feel like, ‘I love this person. I love being around this person. This person makes me laugh,’" the "On the Floor" singer shared in 2018. "She’s cool, and we also have very similar upbringings. That’s why we work well together."

jennifer lopez leah remini friends
Source: mega

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021.

michelle visage

Rumors of a falling out bubbled up after Remini skipped attending J. Lo and hubby Ben Affleck's lavish Georgia wedding. It was later confirmed that she had been invited, but she was busy spending time with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, before the teen left for college.

However, other sources alleged that Remini hadn't been a fan of Affleck and the pair's rekindled romance.

"They don’t get along and when you go up against someone’s partner, you always lose," the source claimed. "Leah was there for Jen when Ben broke her heart. Leah knows everything, all the ugly details about what went down between her best friend and Ben. No wonder she doesn’t like him. Jennifer might have been ready to move on and forgive Ben, but Leah hasn’t and is worried it will happen again."

jlo ben first wedding
Source: ON THE JLO/NEWSLETTER

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot twice in 2022.

A separate source argued that "all friendships change" after meeting "the one" and that Lopez's priorities had reasonably shifted.

"Jennifer is a newlywed and wants to be with her new husband not her friends," they said at the time. "She has one of the biggest careers, she has kids and now she has a new husband too."

Source: OK!

Meanwhile, a third insider firmly stated, "Jennifer doesn’t have time to hang out with Leah anymore. Leah needs to get over it or she will lose her friend for good."

