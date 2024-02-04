'Absolute Professional': Jennifer Lopez Praised for Soldiering on After Ripping Out Her Hair Extensions During 'SNL' Performance
A little beauty malfunction can’t stop Jennifer Lopez!
On Saturday, February 3, the pop star performed on Saturday Night Live, where she sang “This Is Me … Now” and “Can’t Get Enough” off her upcoming This Is Me … Now album.
In the middle of one of her dance breaks, fans noticed how the celeb seemed to accidentally rip out one of her hair extensions.
After the live show aired, one fan tweeted a clip of the incident along with the caption, “Not Jennifer Lopez literally snatching her own wig off.”
In response to the mishap, supporters praised the actress for the way she soldiered on amid the difficulty.
“What a performer, shake it off and keep on!” one user wrote, as another added, “The show must go on. JLO ate up that performance.”
A third called the 54-year-old “a beast on stage,” while another raved, “Exquisite woman. Well handled. She looks amazing.”
“Absolute professional,” a fifth person noted, while a sixth said, “Jennifer Lopez losing a hair extension mid-SNL live set and dancing it off and then it’s still onstage and the dancers are kicking it? A vibe.”
Others mentioned Lopez’s alleged diva-like attitude, with one individual saying, “Some hairdresser is gonna get it,” while a second stated, “It was probably falling off...someone got their pink slip...”
As OK! previously reported, the “On the Floor” artist has been booked and busy lately, as the mother-of-two stunned at Paris Fashion Week in late January.
The famous singer was spotted at the Schiaparelli, Elie Saab and Valentino couture Spring/Summer shows in the European city. At each event, the celeb was dressed to the nines as she sat front row.
Although Lopez had on all the right designer labels, not everyone was a fan of her ensembles throughout the week, especially her January 22, Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 look.
The outfit included an oversized rose petal-covered jacket with a unique set of gold shades.
"J.Lo looks demonic with those glasses," one user wrote, while another noted, "That's a hard pass for me. Usually she looks stunning but this… nope!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A third hater quipped, "Which Hunger Games was this??"
"😂 J.Lo ran out of good ideas about how to drive attention towards her and only her ….She probably consulted with circus costumes experts," a fourth added.