Ben Affleck All Smiles While Picking Up Son Samuel, 11, With Ex Jennifer Garner as Jennifer Lopez Stuns at Paris Fashion Week
Ben Affleck couldn’t help but sport a huge grin while reuniting with his ex Jennifer Garner and their son, Samuel, 11.
On Wednesday, January 24, The Town alum and the 13 Going on 30 star happily greeted each other as they chatted while exiting the school with the preteen.
Both parties kept it casual, with Affleck in a patterned cardigan, red jacket and jeans, while Garner wore black leggings, a black zip-up sweatshirt, tall white socks and sneakers.
The youngster wore a navy basketball uniform, though it was unclear if the former lovebirds were picking him up from a game or practice. The exes, who finalized their divorce in 2018, appeared to speak amicably for a few minutes before they parted ways.
While Affleck was on daddy duty, his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, has been living it up at Paris Fashion Week.
The famous singer was spotted at the Schiaparelli, Elie Saab and Valentino couture Spring/Summer shows in the French city. At each event, the celeb was dressed to the nines as she enjoyed the stunning designs.
As OK! previously reported, many of Lopez’s critics slammed the “On the Floor” artist for her fashion show ensembles. They particularly called her out on Monday, January 22, for her Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 look, which included an over-the-top rose petal-covered jacket with a unique set of gold shades.
"J.Lo looks demonic with those glasses," one user penned, while another added, "That's a hard pass for me. Usually she looks stunning but this… nope!"
A third troll joked, "Which Hunger Games was this??"
"😂 J.Lo ran out of good ideas about how to drive attention towards her and only her ….She probably consulted with circus costumes experts," a fourth person wrote.
Despite the critiques, Lopez has never been one to dwell on haters' opinions, whether it’s about what she wears or her relationship with Affleck.
"Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you," Lopez said during an interview at the 2024 Golden Globes of Affleck, 51, who often goes viral for his sour facial expressions. "He is good. He is happy. He is here — he is nominated. I'm chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for. They don't pick up on my face!"
The brunette beauty then gushed over her hubby, whom she married in 2022.
"He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him," she raved.
