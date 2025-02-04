or
Jesse Eisenberg Admits He Doesn't Want to Be 'Associated' With Mark Zuckerberg After His 'Problematic' Changes to Facebook

Split photos of Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Zuckerberg.
Source: MEGA

Jesse Eisenberg played the role of Mark Zuckerberg in 'The Social Network.'

By:

Feb. 4 2025, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

Jesse Eisenberg may have played Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, but he confessed he no longer wants to think of himself as "associated with somebody like that."

During his Tuesday, February 4, interview on BBC Radio 4's "Today," Eisenberg shared his worries about the direction the tech mogul has been taking Facebook in recent months.

jesse eisenberg doesnt want be associated mark zuckerberg problematic
Source: MEGA

Jesse Eisenberg expressed concerns about changes made to Facebook and Instagram.

"It’s not like I played a great golfer or something and now people think I’m a great golfer," he explained. "It’s like this guy that’s doing things that are problematic — taking away fact-checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened."

Facebook and Instagram previously had a fact-checking system that flagged posts with potential misinformation, however, last month, Zuckerberg announced Meta would now have "community notes" instead, claiming that the old system caused "too many mistakes" and "censorship."

jesse eisenberg doesnt want be associated mark zuckerberg problematic
Source: MEGA

Mark Zuckerberg announced changes to the fact-checking systems on Facebook and Instagram.

The Zombieland actor confessed he was "concerned just as a person who reads a newspaper" and not necessarily as somebody who was cast in a role as the tech giant.

"I don’t think about, ‘Oh, I played the guy in the movie and therefore…’ It’s just, I’m a human being and you read these things and these people have billions upon billions of dollars, more money than any human person has ever amassed," he continued. "And what are they doing with it? Oh, they’re doing it to curry favor with somebody who’s preaching hateful things."

MORE ON:
Jesse Eisenberg

jesse eisenberg doesnt want be associated mark zuckerberg problematic sony
Source: SONY PICTURES

Jesse Eisenberg was nominated for an Academy award for his work in 'The Social Network.'

Eisenberg said some of his opinions comes from the fact he is married to a woman "who teaches disability justice" in New York. He said the "lives for her students are going to get a little harder this year."

This comes months after President Donald Trump suggested Zuckerberg could possibly be put him behind bars for potentially interfering with the 2024 presidential election following rumors that he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, contributed over $400 million to help elect President Joe Biden in 2020.

mark zuckerberg sick everything he says leaked all hands meeting
Source: MEGA

Mark Zuckerberg attended President Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

"We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison — as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election," Trump said.

Fact-checking reports stated the tech entrepreneur and his wife donated $400 million "to two nonprofit organizations to help various government election offices across the country" and they were not direct contributions to Biden’s campaign.

Zuckerberg later attended President Trump's inauguration alongside other business moguls including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

