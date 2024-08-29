Donald Trump Arlington Cemetery Drama: Worker Declines to Press Charges Against Campaign Staffers for Fear of Retaliation

Two officials from Trump's campaign were accused of verbally abusing and shoving a female cemetery worker at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday, August 26, after the worker allegedly attempted to prevent the staffers from filming in a restricted area.

The camera crew was allegedly setting up their equipment in a section of the cemetery where recent U.S. military casualties are buried.

The cemetery worker "filed an incident report with the military authorities over the altercation" but ultimately declined to press charges for fear of "retaliation" from Trump supporters.