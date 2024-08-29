or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Arlington Cemetery Drama: Worker Declines to Press Charges Against Campaign Staffers for Fear of Retaliation

Photo of former President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Former President Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery earlier this week.

By:

Aug. 29 2024, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The cemetery worker involved in an altercation with two officials from former President Donald Trump's campaign has declined to press charges out of fear.

Article continues below advertisement
cemetery worker declines press charges against trump staffers for fear of retaliation
Source: MEGA

Trump staffers allegedly verbally abused and shoved a female cemetery worker.

Two officials from Trump's campaign were accused of verbally abusing and shoving a female cemetery worker at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday, August 26, after the worker allegedly attempted to prevent the staffers from filming in a restricted area.

The camera crew was allegedly setting up their equipment in a section of the cemetery where recent U.S. military casualties are buried.

The cemetery worker "filed an incident report with the military authorities over the altercation" but ultimately declined to press charges for fear of "retaliation" from Trump supporters.

Article continues below advertisement
cemetery worker declines press charges against trump staffers for fear of retaliation
Source: MEGA

The Trump team was attempting to film at the military cemetery.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the incident, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung denied the allegations, claiming the worker was "suffering from a mental health episode" during the altercation.

“The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises, and for whatever reason, an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony,” Cheung claimed, adding that the Trump campaign is “prepared to release footage” of the incident to prove their side of the story.

Maggie Haberman, a reporter from the New York Times, urged the Trump campaign to release the video to clarify the situation.

"I hope they would release it. They should release it if they have video suggesting this shows that the confrontation was not as described,” Haberman told CNN. “They’ve claimed that they had permission to be there. There is nothing to support that.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
cemetery worker declines press charges against trump staffers for fear of retaliation
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump never served in the U.S. Military.

Article continues below advertisement

Nearly 400,000 people are buried at the cemetery, which the U.S. Army maintains.

Former army undersecretary and Pennsylvania Rep. Patrick Murphy called the Trump campaign's insistence on using the cemetery to shoot campaign material a "new low."

Fred Wellman, a 22-year army combat veteran said, "Donald Trump has no right to use our most hallowed ground for his political aims. For a lot of us, and I'm not the only one, people are aptly furious."

Wellman believes the Trump team should apologize for using the grounds to create a political ad and for attacking the cemetery official who tried to prevent them from breaking a federal regulation governing photography at the site.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
cemetery worker declines press charges against trump staffers for fear of retaliation
Source: MEGA

Trump's team claimed they had permission to film on the site.

Trump's team reiterated that they had permission to film where the incident took place.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.