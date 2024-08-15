'Husbands Everywhere Are Shaking': Mark Zuckerberg Praised for Erecting Massive Statue of His Wife in Their Yard
Husband of the year?
Mark Zuckerberg sent fans into a frenzy when he revealed he commissioned a massive statue of his wife, Priscilla Chan, for their backyard.
“Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife. Thanks @danielarsham,” the billionaire penned alongside the upload, which featured Chan standing in front of the huge teal and silver art piece.
In response, Chan cheekily wrote back, “The more of me the better? ❤️.”
Several of Zuckerberg’s 14.5 million followers chimed in to rave about the unique gift.
“Get yourself a man who makes sculptures of you 🥰🤣,” one person declared, while another said, “Husbands everywhere are shaking.”
A third user noted, “The right woman turns a boy into a real man!🙌❤️,” as one more pointed out, “No offense I know we're not supposed to like Zuckerberg. But this is what a billionaire should do for his wife.”
Chan, 39, and Zuckerberg, 40, tied the knot in 2012 and share three kids: Maxima, August and Aurelia.
As OK! previously reported, Zuckerberg last got social media users riled up when he and Elon Musk agreed to a cage fight back in June, however, it has yet to be planned.
In early August, Musk said that he would be getting an MRI of his neck and back, noting he "may require surgery before the fight can happen."
Meanwhile, Zuckerberg said, "I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed."
The SpaceX founder’s father, Errol Musk, has weighed in on the potential match between the two tech moguls.
"It’s to get publicity for X. Elon’s not faking it, just drawing attention to X. A fight would be silly. It’s so high school and banal," the patriarch announced. "Whatever Elon is doing here is far removed from his immediate tasks."
"People probably ask him about this fight thing. What must he say? ‘No?’" Errol added. "That would look pretty poor. What can he say? ‘Oh yes, it will be on X!’ That seems like a more likely reply. Get something out of the reporting for X."
While Errol seemed confident the fight will never happen, Elon’s ex Grimes thought otherwise.
"Elon is very strong," she noted. "But Zuck seems like he’s been training a ton."
Grimes also confessed she would "prefer that it didn't happen" at all.
"I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling," the mother-of-three shared. "But it’s not going to cause brain damage, so actually I think this is good."