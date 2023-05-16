It's War: Donald Trump Calls Fox News the Ron DeSantis Network, Claims Ratings Tanked Due to Tucker Carlson Firing
Donald Trump yet again slammed Fox News and the network's coverage of political rival Ron DeSantis in one of his latest social media rants.
"Just watching FoxNews. They are sooo bad," he wrote on Monday, May 15, via Truth Social. "They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock."
"RINO Mark Thiessen, a Bush flunky, is constantly on pushing DeSanctus, giving bad info," he continued. "Even said I 'lost Iowa last time around,' I won BIG. He sucks, & so does FoxNews!"
In a follow-up post, the 76-year-old also mocked the network's allegedly dipping popularity and their recent decision to part ways with controversial political commentator Tucker Carlson.
"Fox News is way down in the Ratings. After firing Tucker Carlson and refusing to fight against a VERY Corrupt and Rigged 2020 Presidential Election, which just cost them plenty of money, prestige, and RATINGS, they are a far cry from what they used to be," he added.
"FoxNews has become the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because he doesn’t have the goods," he said. "Without my Endorsement, he was a dead man walking. Even with Fox, he’s already pretty close to that again!"
Trump has seemingly been at war with the notoriously conservative news network since around the time of Carlson's firing in late April.
"Well, I'm shocked, I'm surprised. He's a very good person and a very good man," the ex-prez said in an interview last month after news of Carlson's exit hit headlines. "He had very high ratings. That was something. That's a big one."
Only a few weeks later, Trump also claimed Fox News was "rapidly disintegrating" due to their alleged support of DeSantis.
"A man who, without the help and Endorsement of President Donald J. Trump, would now be working at a McDonalds or, at a minimum, be far away from Tallahassee," he said at the time, referring to his 2018 endorsement of the Florida governor. "Anyway, all of this RINO/GLOBALIST push from Election Undenier Murdoch has crushed DeSanctus in the Polls!"
