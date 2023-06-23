Andy Cohen Weighs in on Rumors That Meghan Markle Didn't Conduct Her Own 'Archetypes' Interviews
Andy Cohen has joined the conversation following rumors that Meghan Markle didn't conduct her own interviews on her "Archetypes" podcast.
The Bravo boss claimed that not only did he personally talk to the Duchess of Sussex during his appearance, but that she was also “well-informed” and “thoughtful” when she sat down with him in 2022.
“Of course, I [spoke with Meghan], And she definitely [interviewed me]. That’s an insane rumor,” the 55-year-old declared after a report published last week claimed that some of the sit-downs were done by Meghan's staff, with her voice being added in after.
“Her podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have, of course she did," Andy told a news outlet on Wednesday, June 21.
He also praised the Suits alum for being “quite well-researched" upon going into their chat, where they discussed Meghan's interest in appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen years ago.
The 41-year-old launched her podcast series in August 2022 as part of a $20 million deal she and husband Prince Harry signed with the streaming service Spotify.
The couple was dropped by the streaming giant in mid-June, almost one year after rumors circulated in August 2022 that Meghan wasn't directly interviewing her guests.
The speculation started when writer Allison Yarrow thanked an "Archetypes" producer for being “an excellent interviewer" while posing in front of a sign for the audio production house Gimlet Media.
- Kim Zolciak Is 'Not Doing Well' Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce Battle, Pal Shereé Whitfield Admits
- Andy Cohen Thanks Former Governor Andrew Cuomo for Having Daughter Lucy be 'One of the First' Gestational Surrogacies in New York
- Raquel Leviss Admits She Blamed Ariana Madix for Not Picking Up on Her Affair With Tom Sandoval: 'She Didn’t Question Him'
Regardless of who was conducting the interviews, it seemed the project with Spotify failed due to the couple's inability to produce enough content to justify their jaw-dropping payout.
“The idea was that several series would be produced,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained, as OK! reported. “Since only one was, there’s no doubt the contract could be considered a failure. Clearly, this relationship hasn’t been as mutually beneficial.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Luckily, the parents of Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, still have their five-year Netflix deal, estimated to be worth around $100 million, and are planning to "develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform," a rep from the WME talent agency — who represents Meghan — noted in a statement.
Us Weekly spoke to Cohen about the podcast rumors.