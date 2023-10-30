Justin Timberlake Jets Off to Cabo With His Family After Facing Backlash for Britney Spears' Bombshell Memoir Revelations
Justin Timberlake jetted off for a tropical desert getaway with his family.
The "Cry Me a River" singer was spotted ducking into a car in Cabo while holding his youngest son, Phineas, 3, who he shares with wife Jessica Biel. They also share 8-year-old son Silas.
Timberlake could be seen sporting a casual look in a white t-shirt, sweat pants, white sneakers and a matching baseball cap in photographs obtained by a news outlet.
As OK! previously reported, the former boy-bander recently turned off the commenting feature on his Instagram after facing a flurry of backlash over the shocking revelations regarding his past relationship with Britney Spears.
An insider shared Timberlake made the decision to disable replies because he couldn't stand the “hateful, disgusting things people were saying" about him at the time.
In her newly-released memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears wrote of her immense love and affection she had for the "Mirrors" artist while they were dating — but she also wrote about the ups and downs they shared throughout the course of their three-year relationship.
She claimed Timberlake cheated on her "a couple of times," but that she "let it go" because she was "so infatuated and so in love" with him.
"We were in Vegas, and one of my dancers who’d been hanging out with him told me he’d gestured toward a girl and said, ‘Yeah, man, I hit that last night,’" she penned of one of the incidents. "I don’t want to say who he was talking about because she’s actually very popular and she’s married with kids now. I don’t want her to feel bad."
Spears also confessed to having an abortion because Timberlake didn't want to be a father at the time.
"Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she said in one passage of the tell-all tome.
"I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby," she continued. "I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
Meanwhile, a source spilled that Timberlake has been "focusing on his own family and trying not to concern himself with Britney's memoir" after its release.
"In recent years, Justin has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance," the source noted. "They dated so long ago, but he still has respect for her. Justin and Jessica just want everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past."
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Timberlake in Cabo.