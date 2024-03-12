Justin Timberlake 'Was All Over' Jessica Biel at Oscars After-Party, Shares Source: 'He Seemed So Happy to Be There With Her'
Justin Timberlake wasn't acting "Selfish" while at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.
Though he and wife Jessica Biel didn't attend the actual awards ceremony on Sunday, March 10, they did come out to celebrate once the show wrapped up.
"Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were adorable together and took pictures in a mirrored room," an onlooker told a news outlet of what the pair was up to at the Beverly Hills bash. "Justin was all over Jessica and seemed so happy to be there with her."
For the star-studded night, the brunette beauty, 42, stunned in a blue dress that featured long sleeves, a high neckline and a cape.
"Pulled out our Sunday best for the @VanityFair Oscar party 💙," the mother-of-two captioned Instagram photos from the fun outing, to which JT, 43, replied in the comments section, "😍😍."
The *NSYNC alum donned a white shirt under his black suit in addition to a black bow tie and a silver pin on his suit jacket. Timberlake posted his own content from their house, writing, "Last night for @vanityfair. Thank you @fendi and @tiffanyandco @jessicabiel."
The "Mirror" crooner has been gushing over his family life in recent interviews as he promotes his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, which debuts on Friday, March 15.
"I think it's just, you get to a point in your life where you realize that all the things that have conspired really to get you to this point are beautiful," he said of the inspiration for his new tunes. "And I don't think I've ever taken the time to reflect and look at my life and say like, 'Wow this is really cool.' And just be thankful for it."
"I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me," he quipped of his sons. "But yeah, two boys and a wonderful wife, and I'm just happy."
Nonetheless, Timberlake has endured a bit of public backlash lately due to his strife with ex Britney Spears.
In Spears' memoir, she revealed her former boyfriend encouraged her to have an abortion when she became pregnant with his child during their romance, which lasted from 1999 to 2002. The pop princess also claimed they both cheated on each other.
However, months after her tome came out, she apologized "for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."
"Also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy [Fallon] together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," Spears added.
Timberlake didn't appreciate her words, as at his NYC concert just a few days later, he made a dig at the "Gimme More" singer.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody!" he declared before belting out "Cry Me a River," a song rumored to be about Spears.
