Jessica Simpson Flaunts Her Toned Stomach as She Busts Out of Tiny Bikini During Birthday Celebration: Photos

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Jessica Simpson flaunted her figure in a skimpy black bikini while posing for a mirror selfie in celebration of her 46th birthday. Simpson uploaded a photo dump on August 3, giving fans a glimpse into her luxurious celebration. In one snap that caught fans' attention, the singer and entrepreneur flaunted her toned stomach in a tiny bikini, a matching low-rise skirt and chic black sunglasses.

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Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram Jessica Simpson left little to the imagination while celebrating her birthday.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer pushed out her cleavage as she allowed her long blonde hair to flow over her shoulders. In another shot, the mom-of-three joyfully lay in the ocean with her hair slicked back as she busted out of a tiny leopard-print bikini top. "Belated birthday moments in paradise at Cabuya Villa in Turks & Caicos with the most amazing team at Lacure Villas and Pavilion Luxury Villas who took care of every single detail," she wrote in the caption. Simpson showed off her vacation in other photos, which featured her posing with a salad in front of ocean views, a delectable birthday cake and a jaw-dropping sunset. "Endless sunshine, boat days, our own private beach, incredible food and the absolute sweetest staff," she added.

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How Did Fans React?

Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram Jessica Simpson celebrated her 46th birthday in Turks and Caicos.

Fans chimed in under Simpson's mouthwatering post with comments of praise and birthday wishes. "The most beautiful birthday girl, inside and out," one person wrote. "Looks amazing! And that tummy," another added, marveling over her toned figure. "Jessica’s getting her swagger back," a third commented, with a fourth adding, "Dream birthday beauty." "You are amazing, Jessica," a fifth commented. "Fresh spirit and gorgeous."

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How Long Has Jessica Simpson Been Sober?

Source: @jessicasimpson/instagram Jessica Simpson recently marked eight years sober from alcohol.

Her birthday isn't the only milestone Simpson has recently celebrated. The Dukes of Hazard alum marked eight years sober from alcohol in November. "Eight years ago today, I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self-sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing," she wrote in an Instagram caption at the time. "Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of God's purpose for my life." "Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency," she concluded. "Today I am clear."

Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson revealed she is still 'a work in progress.'