Saddle Up! Sexiest Celebrities in Cowboy Hats — Featuring Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

Alex Cooper slipped into a Western-inspired style in a stunning photoset she uploaded in April 2024.

In the carousel, the podcaster styled her all-white bikini look with a light-colored cowboy hat and tinted sunglasses while strutting near a dipping pool.

She wrote in the caption, "Friday morning ☀️I woke up and went straight to the beach for a girls beach day. All the guys left at 7am to golf and to say they were hurting from the night before is an understatement. Admittedly, we all went slightly too hard opening night, but the entire weekend felt like a vacation, so why not. As we should. 👏 Us girls had the rosé and Piña Coladas flowing all day and spent the day gathered on cabanas on the beach, floating in the ocean and hitting the spa for massages. When the guys got back, even more hungover, Matt [Kaplan] was determined to set up an ice bath station to get everyone back to life and ready for night 2. A perfect day with my favorite women🤍."