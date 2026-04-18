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Saddle Up! Sexiest Celebrities in Cowboy Hats — Featuring Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and More

hot celebrities in cowboy hats photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram; @kimkardashian/Instagram

OK! spotlights the sexiest celebrities who flawlessly fused sultry swimwear with Western flair!

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April 18 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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Alex Cooper

hot celebrities in cowboy hats photos
Source: @alexandracooper/Instagram

Alex Cooper donned an all-white outfit in the snaps.

Alex Cooper slipped into a Western-inspired style in a stunning photoset she uploaded in April 2024.

In the carousel, the podcaster styled her all-white bikini look with a light-colored cowboy hat and tinted sunglasses while strutting near a dipping pool.

She wrote in the caption, "Friday morning ☀️I woke up and went straight to the beach for a girls beach day. All the guys left at 7am to golf and to say they were hurting from the night before is an understatement. Admittedly, we all went slightly too hard opening night, but the entire weekend felt like a vacation, so why not. As we should. 👏 Us girls had the rosé and Piña Coladas flowing all day and spent the day gathered on cabanas on the beach, floating in the ocean and hitting the spa for massages. When the guys got back, even more hungover, Matt [Kaplan] was determined to set up an ice bath station to get everyone back to life and ready for night 2. A perfect day with my favorite women🤍."

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Bella Hadid

hot celebrities in cowboy hats photos
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid stepped into her cowgirl era in the snap.

During a July 2025 getaway, Bella Hadid went full cowgirl mode as she basked in the sun in white bikini top and high-waisted shorts with a gingham belt. She topped off the sultry look with a giant cowboy hat.

She captioned the post, "when your girls are all founders 🥲 @frankiesbikinis @wildflowercases which means you get to make fun s--- together 👩🏻‍🎤🤝💟 @orebella 💋."

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Dixie D'Amelio

hot celebrities in cowboy hats photos
Source: @dixiedamelio/Instagram

Dixie D'Amelio uploaded snaps from her yacht trip.

Redefining cowgirl chic, Dixie D'Amelio wore a straw cowboy hat with a shaped brim while on a yacht trip in June 2023. Her daring bikini look featured a light-colored bikini set, complemented by a striped crochet blanket.

She simply wrote in the caption, "hugs n kisses."

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Emily Ratajkowski

hot celebrities in cowboy hats photos
Source: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski wore a bikini set from her swimwear brand.

Emily Ratajkowski knows how to steal the show!

She effortlessly stood out on the beach in a striking bikini from her own swimwear brand, Inamorata. She finished the ensemble with a straw cowboy hat that added a touch of sun protection as she lounged in the heat.

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Hailey Bieber

hot celebrities in cowboy hats photos
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The mom-of-one looked sizzling during a beach vacation.

"lemon drop martinis all summer long 👍🍋🍸," Hailey Bieber captioned a June 2025 photoset, which showed her embracing her cowgirl era in a black cowboy hat that matched her show-stopping string bikini top and arm covers.

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Hannah Palmer

hot celebrities in cowboy hats photos
Source: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram

Hannah Palmer frequently shares bikini snaps on Instagram

In July 2021, Hannah Palmer's ample front assets pushed the limits of her blue patterned bikini top while posing outdoors in a straw cowboy hat.

"festivities 🇺🇸 @revolve @grlfrnd," she shared.

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Jessica Simpson

hot celebrities in cowboy hats photos
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson split after 10 years of marriage.

Posing in front of a full-sized mirror, Jessica Simpson marked the last day of her Cabo San Lucas vacation in a gold-toned metallic bikini set and Western-inspired accessories.

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Kendall Jenner

hot celebrities in cowboy hats photos
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner launched 818 Tequila in 2021.

Kendall Jenner brought a provocative edge to Western style by pairing a cowboy hat with a multi-colored two-piece string bikini.

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Kim Kardashian

hot celebrities in cowboy hats photos
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian flaunted her famous figure in the photos.

Kim Kardashian never fails to prove that star power runs in the blood.

In April 2024, the SKIMS founder paraded her signature silhouette in a barely-there two-piece with a snakeskin design. She served cowgirl vibes while catching some sun, leaving little to the imagination.

"This ain't Texas…it's Turks," she teased her fans.

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Livvy Dunne

hot celebrities in cowboy hats photos
Source: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne has been dominating social media with her bikini pictures.

Livvy Dunne traded her leotard for a straw cowboy hat and gingham bikini during a beach day in July 2025.

"red, white, & freckled," she wrote.

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