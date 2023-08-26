OK Magazine
'It Doesn't Need to Be a Conversation': Jessica Simpson Is Tired of Being Ridiculed About Her Weight

Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 26 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson is so over comments regarding her weight.

In a recent interview, the pop sensation opened up about how she feels regarding the ongoing online remarks about her body.

jessica simpson
Source: MEGA

Concerned fans have repeatedly left comments on Jessica Simpson's Instagram about her extreme weight loss.

"We need to focus on our mentality about even talking about weight," she began, speaking with reporter Kit Hoover. "I think it just doesn't need to be a conversation."

The 43-year-old showed empathy for all those who face hate regarding their bodies as she's "been every size."

"I wish I could explain it. I wish I could say for me that it's gotten better, but it still remains the same," she said of the constant comments she gets regarding her fluctuating weight.

The mother-of-three who shares children Maxwell, 11, Ace, 10, and Birdie, 4, with husband Eric Johnson then explained that the scrutiny of her body has been "very confusing" for her little ones, who "don't understand" why others are so mean to their mother.

jessica maxi
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson was recently slammed for allowing 11-year-old daughter to wear a cropped top.

"I tell my kids, 'How you feel about yourself is how you should feel,'" she spilled. "It's not about … You don't dress for anybody else. You don't try to look like anybody else."

As OK! previously reported, in her July interview with Bustle Magazine the "Take My Breath Away" singer also discussed her recent weigh loss.

"Do people want me to be drinking again?" she asked. "Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it."

She then added that she shed the pounds with "willpower," while noting that the fan messages do "hurt" her, though she won't let the "negativity derail" her.

jessica simpson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson has three kids with husband Eric Johnson.

"No, I'm too old for that," stated. "I am too connected to myself right now."

In the interview, she also touched on her decision to stop drinking, which she made back in 2017.

Source: OK!
"It dumbed down my creativity," she said. "It made me more insecure. When people say it gives you liquid courage, it absolutely does not. It just makes me hold back instead of letting go."

"I stopped drinking because I was like, I can't even make a dream board," Simpson continued. "For me to see it, I have to un-numb and go through therapy and unlock the light because it's not there right now. Open Book opened me up to my child self, and I went back to all those journals and I'm reading my dream boards and everything started unfolding beautifully to where alcohol was just — I never thought about it again."

Access Hollywood reported on Simpson's remarks.

