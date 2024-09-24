Jessica Simpson's Seductive Instagram Photos Have Fans Claiming She's 'Getting a Divorce' From Eric Johnson
Is Jessica Simpson trying to catch someone's attention?
On Monday, September 23, the star uploaded several seductive selfies, captioning them, "a weekend of much needed self-love hugs and pure magnetism Part 1."
The snaps and the caption made several fans believe she could have been hinting at trouble in her marriage to Eric Johnson.
In the hot shots, the singer, 44, rocked a pink and black corset top, black lace pants, and a black lace shawl. Simpson wore her iconic blonde locks down in a straightened style and added glam through a full face of makeup and a few choker cross necklaces.
She followed up with a "Weekend Magnetism Part II" post, which showed the mom-of-three in a red gown and statement necklaces.
While some admirers thought the "Sweetest Sin" crooner looked better than ever in the images, one person commented of the sultry photo shoot, "This screams I’m getting divorced."
"Someone is getting a divorce…" echoed a second Instagram user, while a third noted, "Wedding ring is gone."
This isn't the first time the bubbly blonde has ditched her ring and faced breakup rumors.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This past March, the couple debunked split rumors by posing for a photo together while celebrating daughter Birdie Mae's 5th birthday.
The couple — who wed in 2014 — also share daughter Maxwell Drew, 12, and son Ace Knute, 11.
While Simpson hasn't commented on the gossip about her marriage, she did reveal late last year that she had to spend multiple days of the year apart from her family since she's been recording new music in Nashville.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I'm back and forth a lot so now they know what it’s like to miss me and I feel very loved," Simpson shared at the 37th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards of splitting her time between Tennessee and Los Angeles.
When asked why Johnson, 45, wasn't with her in Music City, she explained, "He's with the kids. I had to have somebody with the kids."
It's been over a dozen years since the footwear designer released new tunes, making her already jam-packed schedule ever busier.
"Jessica is trying to do it all. It’s been hard but gratifying for her," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She wants to focus on making music again. She wants to pursue that passion and see where it leads at this stage of her life."