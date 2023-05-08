Jessica Simpson's Youngest Daughter Cries Hysterically in Hilarious Family Photo: 'Can't Win Them All'

Even Jessica Simpson's picture-perfect life comes with some chaos. The songstress shared a hilarious family photo from her eldest Maxi Drew's birthday that included Birdie having a meltdown.

In the photo posted to Instagram on Sunday, May 7, the family-of-five is seen surrounding the 11-year-old's birthday cake while flashing their bright smiles. However, sitting on Eric Johnson's lap was the crying 4-year-old.