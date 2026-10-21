or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jessica Simpson Says She's 'Very Happy' With Rumored New Boyfriend Thomas Eisenhood as Pair Take Their Romance Public

Image of Jessica Simpson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson opened up about her rumored romance with Thomas Eisenhood during an airport encounter.

Oct. 21 2026, Published 10:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson is enjoying her new romance.

The singer, 46, offered a rare update about her love life after being asked about her rumored boyfriend, Thomas Eisenhood, while making her way through Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, October 19.

Although Simpson initially appeared tired during the early-morning encounter, she perked up when the conversation turned to her relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson Gushes About Her New Romance

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jessica Simpson and Thomas Eisenhood were photographed enjoying Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park earlier this month.
Source: THOMAS EISENHOOD/FACEBOOK, MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Thomas Eisenhood were photographed enjoying Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park earlier this month.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Simpson was approached by a photographer who asked how things were going with Eisenhood.

The "With You" singer didn't share many details, but she made her feelings clear.

"I'm very happy!" Simpson enthusiastically declared.

The brief response comes months after reports first surfaced that the fashion mogul found love again following her separation from Eric Johnson.

While Simpson has largely kept her new relationship out of the spotlight, her latest comments suggest things are going well.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Simpson and Thomas Eisenhood Were Recently Spotted Together

Image of Thomas Eisenhood reportedly works in the music industry.
Source: MEGA, @TOMEISENHOOD/INSTAGRAM

Thomas Eisenhood reportedly works in the music industry.

Simpson and Eisenhood made headlines earlier this month when they were photographed enjoying a romantic outing at Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park in New Mexico.

The pair was spotted walking through the park on October 4, taking photographs of the colorful hot-air balloons and spending time together.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to TMZ, Eisenhood wrapped his arms around Simpson's shoulders while she rested her head against him. The couple reportedly appeared relaxed as they laughed, talked and snapped pictures throughout the morning.

Their outing marked the first time the rumored couple had been photographed together publicly.

MORE ON:
Jessica Simpson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Jessica Simpson's Rumored Boyfriend Thomas Eisenhood?

Image of Jessica Simpson reportedly met Thomas Eisenhood through mutual friends.
Source: THOMAS EISENHOOD/FACEBOOK, MEGA

Jessica Simpson reportedly met Thomas Eisenhood through mutual friends.

Eisenhood reportedly works as a Nashville-based roadie in the music industry.

According to an April report from TMZ, Simpson and Eisenhood met through mutual friends in the music business and began dating around January.

At the time, sources described their relationship as relatively new and claimed Eisenhood had not yet met Simpson's children.

Simpson has spent considerable time in Nashville in recent years while working on her music, making the Tennessee city an important part of her life outside Los Angeles.

Jessica Simpson Moved on After Splitting From Eric Johnson

Image of Jessica Simpson shares three children with her estranged husband, Eric Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson shares three children with her estranged husband, Eric Johnson.

Simpson's new romance follows the end of her marriage to Johnson, whom she wed in 2014.

The former couple announced their separation in January 2025 after 10 years of marriage.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson said in a statement at the time. "Our children come first, we are focusing on what's best for them."

Simpson and Johnson share three children: Maxwell, Ace and Birdie.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.