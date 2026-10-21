COUPLES Jessica Simpson Says She's 'Very Happy' With Rumored New Boyfriend Thomas Eisenhood as Pair Take Their Romance Public Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson opened up about her rumored romance with Thomas Eisenhood during an airport encounter. Taylor Camp Oct. 21 2026, Published 10:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jessica Simpson is enjoying her new romance. The singer, 46, offered a rare update about her love life after being asked about her rumored boyfriend, Thomas Eisenhood, while making her way through Los Angeles International Airport on Monday, October 19. Although Simpson initially appeared tired during the early-morning encounter, she perked up when the conversation turned to her relationship.

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Jessica Simpson Gushes About Her New Romance

Source: THOMAS EISENHOOD/FACEBOOK, MEGA Jessica Simpson and Thomas Eisenhood were photographed enjoying Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park earlier this month.

In footage obtained by TMZ, Simpson was approached by a photographer who asked how things were going with Eisenhood. The "With You" singer didn't share many details, but she made her feelings clear. "I'm very happy!" Simpson enthusiastically declared. The brief response comes months after reports first surfaced that the fashion mogul found love again following her separation from Eric Johnson. While Simpson has largely kept her new relationship out of the spotlight, her latest comments suggest things are going well.

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Jessica Simpson and Thomas Eisenhood Were Recently Spotted Together

Source: MEGA, @TOMEISENHOOD/INSTAGRAM Thomas Eisenhood reportedly works in the music industry.

Simpson and Eisenhood made headlines earlier this month when they were photographed enjoying a romantic outing at Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park in New Mexico. The pair was spotted walking through the park on October 4, taking photographs of the colorful hot-air balloons and spending time together. According to eyewitnesses who spoke to TMZ, Eisenhood wrapped his arms around Simpson's shoulders while she rested her head against him. The couple reportedly appeared relaxed as they laughed, talked and snapped pictures throughout the morning. Their outing marked the first time the rumored couple had been photographed together publicly.

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Who Is Jessica Simpson's Rumored Boyfriend Thomas Eisenhood?

Source: THOMAS EISENHOOD/FACEBOOK, MEGA Jessica Simpson reportedly met Thomas Eisenhood through mutual friends.

Eisenhood reportedly works as a Nashville-based roadie in the music industry. According to an April report from TMZ, Simpson and Eisenhood met through mutual friends in the music business and began dating around January. At the time, sources described their relationship as relatively new and claimed Eisenhood had not yet met Simpson's children. Simpson has spent considerable time in Nashville in recent years while working on her music, making the Tennessee city an important part of her life outside Los Angeles.

Jessica Simpson Moved on After Splitting From Eric Johnson

Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson shares three children with her estranged husband, Eric Johnson.