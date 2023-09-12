Jill Duggar Claims Father Jim Bob 'Verbally Abused' Her Over Nose Piercing
Being a teenager in the Duggar house is not easy.
In Jill Duggar's shocking new book, Counting the Cost, the reality star recalled the alleged "verbal abuse" she suffered after coming clean to her father, Jim Bob Duggar, about getting a nose piercing.
Jill recalled the moment when she called her parents to tell them about the normal coming-of-age activity, to which her mother, Michelle Duggar, said she "didn't have much to say" about the decision.
However, it was a much different story regarding the patriarch. "He pleaded with me not to do it. He told me I was making a huge mistake. He begged me to think about how it was going to affect my little sisters. He said I was ruining my life," the now 32-year-old wrote in the book.
The matriarch then spoke with Jill to claim that Jim Bob "wasn't in a good state of mind" when he left the voicemail and said he wanted to talk with her about the situation. However, the author refused but did send her dad a bombshell text message.
"Honestly, I don't really feel like talking when I feel like there might be a chance I'm just going to be verbally abused, manipulated, and emotionally hurt. It makes me want to shy away from any type of conversation," Jill claimed she penned to Jim Bob.
"He hated that hunk of metal in my nose," she added. "He despised how I was dressing in ways that put sexual thoughts in guys' minds. Instead of his Sweet Jilly Muffin, I was now a threat to the rest of his children, and a threat to his authority."
According to Jill, the 58-year-old thought the message was the "most disrespectful thing" and was furious over her behavior toward him. "You sent me a text message, Jill. You said I was verbally abusing you. I was so offended by that, too. You know in your heart that's not right,'" Jill alleged Jim Bob said to her.
"You want to know why I'm crying? It's that you think I'm some kind of horrible person just because I wear pants and have a nose ring," she told him before going in on how Jim Bob has treated her compared to her other siblings. "You treat me like I'm a prodigal who's turned her back on you. You treat me worse than you treat my pedophile brother [Josh Duggar]."