Jill Duggar Claims Father Jim Bob 'Verbally Abused' Her Over Nose Piercing

Jill recalled the moment when she called her parents to tell them about the normal coming-of-age activity, to which her mother, Michelle Duggar, said she "didn't have much to say" about the decision.

However, it was a much different story regarding the patriarch. "He pleaded with me not to do it. He told me I was making a huge mistake. He begged me to think about how it was going to affect my little sisters. He said I was ruining my life," the now 32-year-old wrote in the book.