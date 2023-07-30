'She Wants the Truth Out': Jill Duggar Won’t Stop Airing Out Her Family's Dirty Laundry in New Tell-All 'Counting the Cost'

A few weeks after confirming her book was set to be released in January 2024, Jill took to Instagram with the happy news that the memoir was getting an early release.

"Due to y’all’s overwhelming support and interest in our story, we’ve been able to pull some strings and now the book is coming out four months earlier than initially expected!" she said this past June. "The NEW release date for Counting the Cost is September 12th, 2023!"

