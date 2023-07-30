'She Wants the Truth Out': Jill Duggar Won’t Stop Airing Out Her Family's Dirty Laundry in New Tell-All 'Counting the Cost'
Jill Dillard (née Duggar) shared bombshell revelations about her controversial upbringing in the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, from accusing her father of not paying her for more than seven years to claiming she felt obligated to defend her sex offender brother Josh on television.
Now, the former reality star is set to dish more on the "secrets, manipulation and intimidation" she witnessed in her childhood throughout the filming of the hit TLC show 19 Kids and Counting in her new tell-all tome, Counting the Cost.
"Jill continues to criticize her parents all the time both publicly and privately," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Jill feels like she needs to do this for her own healing. She wants the truth out."
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-three — who shares Israel, 7, Samuel, 5, and Freddy, 1, with husband Derick — first announced she would be releasing a memoir earlier this year.
"For the first time, discover the unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting," a statement from Simon and Schuster read.
"For as long as they could, Jill and Derick tried to be obedient family members — they weren’t willing to rock the boat. But now they’re raising a family of their own, and they’re done with the secrets," it continued. "Thanks to time, tears, therapy, and blessings from God, they have the strength to share their journey."
A few weeks after confirming her book was set to be released in January 2024, Jill took to Instagram with the happy news that the memoir was getting an early release.
"Due to y’all’s overwhelming support and interest in our story, we’ve been able to pull some strings and now the book is coming out four months earlier than initially expected!" she said this past June. "The NEW release date for Counting the Cost is September 12th, 2023!"
